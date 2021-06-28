T20 World Cup to be played in UAE, confirms BCCI

The T20 World Cup will be shifted to the United Arab Emirates after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it would not be possible to host the 16-team tournament in India due to the pandemic.

RELATED| T20 World Cup to kick off on October 17 in UAE, final on November 14

Earlier this month, the ICC had given the BCCI time till June 28 to inform whether it is in a position to conduct the tournament in the country.

But the BCCI top brass said on Monday that even though the Board will have the hosting rights, the tournament will now be held across four cities - Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Muscat - between October 17 and November 14.

"Keeping the situation in mind, it only made sense to host the tournament in the UAE. There is Delta variant now, and obviously, there are restrictions, so we had to factor in everything," the Board treasurer Arun Dhumal told Sportstar.

The second half of the IPL will be held in the UAE before the T20 World Cup.