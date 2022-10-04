Cricket

T20 World Cup, 12 days to go: Top moments - West Indies wins second title as Carlos Brathwaite stuns England in 2016 WC final

The T20 World Cup 2022 begins in Australia in 12 days. Sportstar will present one iconic moment/match from T20 WC history each day, leading up to October 16, 2022. 

Team Sportstar
04 October, 2022 08:24 IST
04 October, 2022 08:24 IST
April 3, 2016 T20 World Cup: Carlos Brathwaite’s four consecutive sixes in the final over stunned England and forced a hapless Ben Stokes on to his haunches.

April 3, 2016 T20 World Cup: Carlos Brathwaite’s four consecutive sixes in the final over stunned England and forced a hapless Ben Stokes on to his haunches. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The T20 World Cup 2022 begins in Australia in 12 days. Sportstar will present one iconic moment/match from T20 WC history each day, leading up to October 16, 2022. 

The T20 World Cup 2022 begins in Australia in 12 days. Sportstar will present one iconic moment/match from T20 WC history each day, leading up to October 16, 2022. 

April 3, 2016 T20 World Cup: Brathwaite’s onslaught lays England low after Samuels anchors chase

A Sunday night here at the Eden Gardens turned surreal for the 49,818 fans, who embraced Daren Sammy’s men as their own and found ecstasy in a last over of pulsating thrills. The West Indies, known for its hoary past, won the ICC World Twenty20 title.

Marlon Samuels (85 n.o., 66b, 9x4, 2x6) anchored the chase and Carlos Brathwaite (34 n.o.) mocked the 19 runs required from the final six deliveries. The burly Brathwaite’s riposte — 6, 6, 6 and 6 — stunned England and forced a hapless Ben Stokes, the bowler, on to his haunches.

Also Read
T20 World Cup, 13 days to go: Top moments - West Indies stuns India in 2016 WC semifinal at Wankhede

West Indies won by four wickets, scoring 161 for six in 19.4 overs while in pursuit of England’s 155 for nine. In racing towards the victor’s podium, West Indies became the only squad so far to win the World Twenty20 title twice, having secured it last in 2012.

Strangely, the initial fireworks that West Indies witnessed were the ones engineered by the event managers as its top-three fell in quick succession. Johnson Charles and Chris Gayle could not resist their suicidal big-hits against Joe Root’s off-breaks while Lendl Simmons was trapped by seamer David Willey.

At 11 for three, West Indies suffered the batting horrors. Samuels, however, proved to be the bulwark, and also survived a scare on 27 — being adjudged caught behind off Liam Plunkett — before the cameras pointed out a bump-catch by Jos Buttler.

A lot hinged on Samuels and when he rolled his wrist just a fraction to nail a four past backward square-leg, West Indies may have sensed a second-wind. At its half-way mark, the Windies were 54 for three in 10 overs and staring at a required rate of 10.

Samuels’ partner Dwayne Bravo, largely sedate, suddenly exploded with a six off spinner Adil Rashid but in trying for an encore, miscued and retreated.

Samuels and Bravo added 75 runs off 69 balls, for the fourth-wicket, offering hope before West Indies stumbled again. Samuels, with two spectacular sixes off Plunkett, continued to promise an oasis.

In 2012, when West Indies ambushed host Sri Lanka and won its maiden World Twenty20 title, Samuels’s 78 was a key cornerstone.

Also Read
T20 World Cup: Hetmyer misses flight, replaced by Shamarh Brooks in West Indies squad

History was going to be repeated, just that it came through in the last over as Brathwaite held centrestage.

Earlier, Root’s 54 (36b, 7x4) and to some extent Buttler’s 36, offered some stability in a rather lukewarm England innings. Having elected to field, West Indies skipper Sammy found vindication within the first two overs as his counterpart Morgan had to hurriedly stride in at number four.

Morgan had to paper over the cracks suffered due to Jason Roy’s frozen feet against leg-spinner Samuel Badree and Alex Hales’ tame shot off Andre Russell, which found the short fine-leg fielder.

At eight for two, England needed its leader to prosper. With Root being fluent, as evident from fours through covers and past mid-on, Morgan had to bide his time.

Morgan struck a lofted four off left-arm spinner Sulieman Benn but his tentative approach against Badree proved fatal. Gayle caught at first slip and England slumped to 23 for three in 4.4 overs.

If the world was crumbling around him, Root did not reflect any angst.

He rocked back or pressed forward to punch or drive and along with Buttler, strung a 61-run fourth-wicket partnership off 40 deliveries.

Just as Root batted without fuss, Buttler bruised Benn with three massive sixes.

The rest of the England line-up did not inspire similar confidence and credit is also due to the fielding skills of Sammy’s men as diving catches perhaps meant that Morgan and company suffered a poor appetite at the interval.

It was an agony that continued well into the night.

- K.C. Vijaya Kumar

This article was first published in The Hindu on April 3, 2016

BRIEF SCORES
West Indies 161/6 in 19.4 overs (Marlon Samuels 85*, Carlos Brathwaite 34*; David Willey 3/20, Joe Root 2/9) beat England 155/9 in 20 overs (Joe Root 54, Jos Buttler 36; Carlos Brathwaite 3/23, Dwayne Bravo 3/37) by four wickets and two balls to spare.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Bumrah’s stress fracture: John Gloster, former India physio, explains the pacer’s injury, recovery for T20 World Cup

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Bumrah out of T20 World Cup 2022: What now for Team India?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us