Not surprised Suryakumar Yadav is scooping pacers consistently, says Vinayak Mane

When Suryakumar Yadav represented corporate cricket as an 18-year-old for Bharat Petrol Corporation Limited, Vinayak Mane was the BPCL captain. And when Yadav, after an ugly fracas within the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) realms during his maiden captaincy season in 2014-15, was sacked as captain and didn’t have a club. Mane as the captain-cum-coach at Parsee Gymkhana, was around to give him the confidence.

While Yadav has set the T20 stage ablaze at the global stage, Mane as the Parsee Gymkhana coach, continues to lend the much-needed support to Yadav. The former Mumbai opener who has been overseeing SKY’s preparation, whenever he trains at the good old Gymkhana, opens up about Yadav’s recipe for success.

Q Will you reveal the secret of Suryakumar Yadav’s success at such a consistent rate over the last few months? It has been phenomenal, what he’s been doing in one-dayers and the T20 format. The strike rate at which he is scoring has been phenomenal. He has always been a very smart batsman and I think he is exploring new heights in the World Cup. I am not surprised that he is achieving success. Q Parsee Gymkhana has always been supportive to all the Mumbai cricketers, not just Surya. Can you tell us about the World Cup preparations Surya did at Parsee Gymkhana? Whenever he is available in Mumbai, whenever possible when he is free from his India and MCA commitments, he has always made sure he plays for us and he has trained with the team. Our boys also enjoy it when he is around because he is such a strong character and is very positive. He enjoys being at the Gymkhana. I have felt that whenever he has been around, he enjoys the atmosphere at the club and we have always been welcoming to him. There are many good players playing for the team. We have Aavishkar (Salvi, the former India pacer who is now a coach), (Aditya) Tare and (Tushar) Deshpande. Surya especially has a deep connection with the club and always turns up for practice sessions. That’s something specific he does in his preparation for extra pace and a variety of bowlers are always offered.

