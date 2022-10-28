Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Streaming Info: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup match Live Coverage on Live TV, Online

When will Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match will be played on October 28, 2022, Friday.

What time will Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

What time does the toss between Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 take place?

The toss between Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match will take place at 9:00 AM IST.

Where will Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

Which TV channel will telecast Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will telecast the Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match.

When and where to watch Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online?

Disney+ Hotstar will Live Stream the Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match T20 World Cup 2022 match.

Ireland Probable XI: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little

Afghanistan Probable XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Squads:

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Darwish Rasooli, Naveen-ul-Haq, Qais Ahmad

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny