Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Streaming Info: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup match Live Coverage on Live TV, Online
When will Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?
The Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match will be played on October 28, 2022, Friday.
What time will Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start?
The Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match will start at 9:30 AM IST.
What time does the toss between Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 take place?
The toss between Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match will take place at 9:00 AM IST.
Where will Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?
The Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.
Which TV channel will telecast Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?
Star Sports Network will telecast the Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match.
When and where to watch Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online?
Disney+ Hotstar will Live Stream the Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match T20 World Cup 2022 match.
Ireland Probable XI: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little
Afghanistan Probable XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Squads:
Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Darwish Rasooli, Naveen-ul-Haq, Qais Ahmad
Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny