BAN vs NEP Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Nepal wins the toss, opts to bowl first v Bangladesh, Sundeep Jora replaces Karan KC

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2024 Group D clash between Bangladesh and Nepal.

Pitch report

This venue has produced the highest degree of turn among all venues in the World Cup. A shorter legside boundary compared to the previous games here.

Toss Update

Nepal wins the toss, opts to bowl first against Bangladesh.

“We’ll bowl first, want to utilise the conditions and avoid dew in second innings. Looking forward to this match,” says Rohit Paudel. Sundeep Jora replaces Karan KC.

“Looking to continue our form. No change in team,” says Najmul Hossain Shanto.

PREVIEW

Bangladesh will look to iron out its flaws and seal the second Super Eight spot from Group D when it takes on a tricky Nepal in the T20 World Cup 2024 here on Monday.

With four points, Bangladesh is all set to progress further in the tournament from the last group in the competition but a spirited Nepal will pose a strong threat.

Even though it has not yet won a game and is out of race for the next round, Nepal’s confidence will be sky high after they nearly pulled off a win against South Africa and will be keen on fulfilling its dream of beating a Test-playing nation before signing off.

Read Full Preview here

SQUADS

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Travelling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee and Sandeep Lamichhane.

When will BAN vs NEP T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Bangladesh vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Monday, June 17.

What time will BAN vs NEP T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Bangladesh vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 5:00 AM IST.

What time will the toss take place for BAN vs NEP T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the Bangladesh vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at 4:30 AM IST.