Bangladesh will take on Zimbabwe in the Super 12 Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at The Gabba in Brisbane. Here are the Live Streaming details.

When will Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe (BAN vs ZIM) Super 12 Group 2 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe (BAN vs ZIM) Super 12 Group 2 match of T20 World Cup 2022 will be played on October 30, 2022, Sunday.

What time will Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe (BAN vs ZIM) Super 12 Group 2 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe (BAN vs ZIM) Super 12 Group 2 match of T20 World Cup 2022 will start at 8.30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 8:00 AM IST.

Where will Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe (BAN vs ZIM) Super 12 Group 2 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe (BAN vs ZIM) Super 12 Group 2 match of T20 World Cup 2022 will be played at The Gabba, Brisbane.

Which TV channel will broadcast Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe (BAN vs ZIM) Super 12 Group 2 match of T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe (BAN vs ZIM) Super 12 Group 2 match of T20 World Cup 2022.

When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe (BAN vs ZIM) Super 12 Group 2 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe (BAN vs ZIM) Super 12 Group 2 match of T20 World Cup 2022.

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI: Najmul Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud/Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Zimbabwe Probable Playing XI: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Luke Jongwe, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Squads:

Zimbabwe Squad: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Yasir Ali, Nasum Ahmed