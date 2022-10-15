T20 World Cup: Five players who could light up T20 WC 2022 with power-hitting

Suryakumar Yadav, India

T20I strike rate: 176.81

Suryakumar Yadav will be India's batting linchpin at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. He has 1045 runs in 34 T20Is at an impressive average of 38.70. He already has nine fifties and a hundred in the shortest format and is currently second, behind Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, in T20I batting list.

Tim David, Australia

T20I strike rate: 160.08

One of the most destructive T20 finishers in the world, Tim David’s explosive performances in domestic leagues have seen him catapult into the Australian team ahead of this year's T20 World Cup. Five-time IPL champion Mumbai Indians had signed David for Rs 8.25 crore at the 2022 IPL auction earlier this year. In eight matches last season, he finished with the highest strike rate - 216.27 (minimum 50 balls).

Five-time IPL champion Mumbai Indians had signed Tim David for Rs 8.25 crore at the 2022 IPL auction. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jos Buttler, England

T20I strike rate: 144.23

The English white-ball captain is, without a shadow of doubt, one of the foremost T20 openers in international cricket today. He has 2377 T20I runs at an average of 33.95 with one hundred and 17 fifties. Buttler, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, was the leading run scorer last season, with 863 runs at a strike rate of 149.05, scoring four hundreds. He was also named the Player of the Tournament.

Jos Buttler has 2377 T20I runs at an average of 33.95 with one hundred and 17 fifties. | Photo Credit: AFP

David Miller, South Africa

T20I strike rate: 145.59

South African batter David Miller has found a second wind as a finisher. He was part of the title-winning Gujarat Titans side in IPL 2022, racking up 449 runs at a strike rate of 141.19. Miller’s most telling contribution came when he propelled Gujarat into the final. Needing 16 from the final over, Miller hit the first three balls for six to secure victory by seven wickets against the Rajasthan Royals.

South African batter David Miller has found a second wind as a finisher. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan

T20I strike rate: 138.46

The Afghanistan opener lit up the 2022 Asia Cup with his power-hitting. He has 828 career T20I runs at 25.87. He ended the Asia Cup with 152 runs at a strike rate of 163.44. Gurbaz smacked an 18-ball 40 in a small chase against Sri Lanka in the opening match of the Asia Cup. Against Sri Lanka, in the Super 4 stage, he struck a 45-ball 84 although it ended up being in a losing cause.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz ended the Asia Cup with 152 runs at a strike rate of 163.44. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Finn Allen from New Zealand, David Warner from Australia, Dinesh Karthik from India could be the other power-hitters to keep an eye out for.