Uganda spinner Frank Nsubuga registered the most economical spell in T20 World Cup history during the game against Papua New Guinea in Providence, Guyana on Thursday.

The 43-year-old finished his four-over spell with figures of 2/4, conceding at an economy rate of just 1 run per over.

The previous best economy rate was registered earlier in the tournament by South Africa’s Ottniel Baartman against Sri Lanka.

Off-spinner Nsubuga picked up the wickets of middle order batters Hiri Hiri and Charles Amini to help Uganda restrict Papua New Guinea to 77.

Here is the list of most economical bowling figures in T20 World Cups: