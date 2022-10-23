T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: Ireland’s Dockrell plays against Sri Lanka despite positive Covid test

George Dockrell took field against Sri Lanka in Ireland’s opening Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup despite testing positive for COVID-19.

AFP
23 October, 2022 12:24 IST
George Dockrell scored 14 runs against Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

George Dockrell scored 14 runs against Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AFP

“Cricket Ireland confirmed the 30-year-old has been identified as “potentially positive” for Covid-19,” the International Cricket Council said.

The ICC added: “Under the current regulations, a positive test does not stop Dockrell from playing in T20 World Cup matches or training with his team-mates though he must travel separately to the squad on match and training days.”

Dockrell, who scored 14 in Ireland’s 128 for 8 against Sri Lanka on Sunday, was said to have “mild” symptoms. His movements will be managed as Ireland will travel to Melbourne for its next match against Afghanistan on October 28.

