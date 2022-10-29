Glenn Phillips smashes 61-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup, second ton after Rilee Rossouw

Glenn Phillips slammed his second T20I hundred when he reached the three-figure mark against Sri Lanka in a Super 12 2022 T20 World Cup match in Sydney on Saturday.

Phillips, who should have been out for 12 off 15 in the sixth over, brought up the landmark with a four off Maheesh Theekshana, in just 61 balls. Phillips was eventually caught for a 64-ball 104. He joins former Kiwi skipper Brendon McCullum as the only two New Zealanders to hit a T20 World Cup hundred. McCullum hit a 58-ball 123 against Bangladesh in 2012.

This is now the second T20I hundred of this World Cup, after Rilee Rossouw smashed the first hundred of this year’s Men’s T20 World Cup as South Africa completed a statement 104-run win over Bangladesh in Sydney.

Phillips had stolen the limelight in New Zealand’s campaign opener against Australia, albeit in the field, when he leaped off his feet, got horizontal with the ground, and pulled off a stunning catch to get rid of Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.