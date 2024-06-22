Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan became the first bowler to pick 50 wickets in T20 World Cups during a Super Eight Group 1 match against India on Saturday.

The left-arm spinner is the leading wicket-taker in the history of the tournament. He achieved the feat with the wicket of India captain Rohit Sharma in the fourth over of the innings.

In his previous over, Shakib was smashed for 15 runs as Rohit and Virat Kohli hit a four and a six, respectively. Rohit continued the assault in Shakib’s second over by collecting a six and a four in the space of three deliveries before the former Bangladesh skipper bounced back to claim his 50th T20 World Cup wicket.

Shakib is also the second most prolific wicket-taker in all T20Is, with 148 scalps in 128 matches, and second only to New Zealand’s Tim Southee (164 wickets) on that list.

MOST WICKETS IN T20 WORLD CUPS