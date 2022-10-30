T20 World Cup

IND v SA Highlights updates: India bats first vs South Africa; Hooda replaces Axar in 11

India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022 Updates: Follow IND vs SA toss and playing XI updates from their Super 12 match in Perth on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 30 October, 2022 16:18 IST
India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in action.

India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

India have won the toss and elected to bat first.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

Head-to-head

India has the better record against South Africa in T20 World Cups, winning four of the five matches played. India defeated South Africa in the inaugural T20 World Cup (then known as World T20) in 2007, in the World T20 in 2010, in the World T20 in 2012, and the World T20 in 2014. India’s only defeat was in Nottingham during the 2009 World T20.

PREVIOUS TOSS RESULTS IN T20 WORLD CUPS

South Africa has won the toss on four of its five T20 World Cup meetings against India.

Durban, 2007: India won by five runs. India won the toss and elected to bat.

Trent Bridge, 2009: South Africa won by 12 runs. South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.

Gros Islet, 2010: India won by 14 runs. South Africa won the toss and elected to field.

Colombo, 2012: India won by 1 run. South Africa won the toss and elected to field.

Mirpur, 2014: India won by four wickets. South Africa won the toss and elected to field.

All you need to know
The teams (from).
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), K.L. Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, R. Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Rillee Rossouw, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen.
Match officials: Umpires: Langton Rusere and Richard Kettleborough; TV umpire: Richard Illingworth; Match referee: David Boon.
Match starts at 4.30 p.m. IST

