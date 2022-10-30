IND v SA Highlights updates: India bats first vs South Africa; Hooda replaces Axar in 11

India have won the toss and elected to bat first.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

Head-to-head

India has the better record against South Africa in T20 World Cups, winning four of the five matches played. India defeated South Africa in the inaugural T20 World Cup (then known as World T20) in 2007, in the World T20 in 2010, in the World T20 in 2012, and the World T20 in 2014. India’s only defeat was in Nottingham during the 2009 World T20.

PREVIOUS TOSS RESULTS IN T20 WORLD CUPS

South Africa has won the toss on four of its five T20 World Cup meetings against India.

Durban, 2007: India won by five runs. India won the toss and elected to bat.

Trent Bridge, 2009: South Africa won by 12 runs. South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.

Gros Islet, 2010: India won by 14 runs. South Africa won the toss and elected to field.

Colombo, 2012: India won by 1 run. South Africa won the toss and elected to field.

Mirpur, 2014: India won by four wickets. South Africa won the toss and elected to field.