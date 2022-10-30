India vs South Africa LIVE Score Updates, Talking Point T20 World Cup 2022: India wins toss, opts to bat first; Deepak Hooda in for Axar Patel

Hello and welcome to Spotstar’s LIVE coverage of the India vs South Africa Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match in Perth. Stay tuned as we bring you the Live Updates, Key Talking Points from the Group 2 encounter.

Toss: India wins toss, opts to bat first

Right then we are done and dusted with the respective National Anthems and it’s time for some action in the cold Perth weather.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

Rohit Sharmaafter winning the Toss: We will bat. It's a good surface, we know what to expect and what to do on this pitch. We had a camp across at the WACA, helped us get used to the bounce for both batters and the bowlers. But this is an important game from where the tournament is, we just have to follow the routine and trust the process, just stay calm and execute the plans. One change - Axar misses out, Hooda is in.

Temba Bavumaat the Toss- Big game for us, have had a good start to the tournament, it;'s a big opportunity to test our skills against a strong Indian team. We would have probably batted as well, could be slightly tough to bat under lights, but we now need to bowl well and restrict them to a low score. The conditions are similar to what we have at home and it's a surface which our pacers can exploit. One change - Shamsi misses out, Ngidi comes in

Team India in the House: Virat Kohli is going through his batting drills and Team India is looking sharp in their warm-up. The conditions are very different with the cold wind blowing and we might expect some changes in the Indian Playing XI.

Suryakumar Yadav speaks about his partnership with Virat Kohli and here’s what the India middle-order batsman had to say about King Kohli while speaking to Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Preview

Located on the west coast and 3934 kilometres by road from Sydney in the east, Perth is also three hours behind in terms of time-zone. Cricketers need to cope with a long flight besides adjusting their body-clocks. The vagaries of the weather have to be countered too. With rain becoming a permanent shadow in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup, a feathery drizzle often moisturised the turf at the Optus Stadium, while the temperature on Saturday noon hovered around 14 degrees.

Later as Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma walked towards the centre square, they were clad in full-sleeved windcheaters while their hands were tucked into their pockets. The pitch had a mild green tinge, the coach crouched low and touched the surface while the Indian captain shadow-practised a glide towards the off-side. After the duo left, the covers were back at a gargantuan venue in a laid-back city with its road signs warning motorists of ducks crossing from the nearby Swan River.

India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel/Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin/Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa Predicted Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi/Marco Jansen

Live Streaming Info

When is South Africa vs India ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match?

South Africa vs India ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be played on Sunday, October 30.

Where is South Africa vs India ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match going to be played?

South Africa vs India ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

What time will South Africa vs India ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match start?

South Africa vs India ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will start at 4:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 4 PM.

When can I watch South Africa vs India ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match?

South Africa vs India ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), K.L. Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, R. Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Rillee Rossouw, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen.

Match officials: Umpires: Langton Rusere and Richard Kettleborough; TV umpire: Richard Illingworth; Match referee: David Boon.

Match starts at 4.30 p.m. IST.