India vs Pakistan Melbourne weather forecast: Is there reserve day for IND vs PAK as rain threat looms on Sunday, October 23

The sold-out India versus Pakistan 2022 T20 World Cup game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday could be a stop-start affair with the forecast looking bleak. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there is 80 per cent chance of rain that day, between 3 to 8 mm. "Cloudy. High (80%) chance of showers, most likely in the evening," the Bureau of Meteorology stated. Melbourne woke up to overcast skies and heavy rains on Saturday morning.

Semifinals and finals have a reserve day but group games don't.The minimum number of overs required to constitute a match in T20 cricket is five overs per side. The standard Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method will be used in the event of any rain delays.

Pakistan hammered India by 10 wickets in the last T20 World Cup encounter in Dubai in 2021. Chasing 152, Mohammad Rizwan made an unbeaten 78 and captain Babar Azam 68 not out as Pakistan registered its first win over India at a World Cup. Shaheen Shah Afridi starred with the ball, with figures of 3 for 31.