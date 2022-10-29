T20 World Cup

Perth weather forecast IND SA: Will rain play spoilsport during India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match

Team Sportstar
29 October, 2022 15:31 IST
Perth is unlikely to be affected by adverse weather during India’s Super 12 match against South Africa on Sunday.

The weather is unlikely to play spoilsport during India’s T20 World Cup Super 12 match against South Africa in Perth on Sunday. According to Bureau of Meteorology, there is just 20 per cent chance of any rain. “Partly cloudy. Slight (30%) chance of a shower. Winds south to southwesterly 25 to 35 km/h becoming light in the late evening,” the website stated. That said, the Indian team had an optional net session in rainy and cold Perth on Saturday.

The ongoing World Cup in Australia has been marred by bad weather, especially in Melbourne. The city, which will also host the November 13 final, saw two back-to-back washouts on Friday with England and Australia and Afghanistan and Ireland splitting points.

India is top of the group with four points from its opening two games and is in a prime position to qualify for the semifinals. A Net Run Rate of +1.425 is a strong start too.

Zimbabwe’s stunning win over Pakistan has given it a fighting chance, but it will likely still need to win at least two and maybe all three of its remaining fixtures.

South Africa has the edge over Zimbabwe courtesy a brilliant Net RR of +5.200, after a thumping 104-run win over Bangladesh on Thursday.

