India vs USA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs United States predicted playing 11, fantasy team picks, squads

IND vs USA: Here are the Dream11 fantasy picks, predicted playing 11s and squads for the T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and USA.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 07:34 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Rohit Sharma with Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.
India’s Rohit Sharma with Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

India's Rohit Sharma with Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

The high-flying and full-of-confidence host USA will look to throw another surprise when it faces cricketing powerhouse India in the Group ‘A’ clash of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday.

Both India and the USA are coming off with back-to-back wins, claiming the top two positions in the points table with four points in two games.

Here are the predicted lineups for the match:

Predicted Lineups

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

USA: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c & wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.

India vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Team Picks
WICKETKEEPERS
Rishabh Pant, Monank Patel
BATTERS
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Aaron Jones
ALL-ROUNDERS
Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel
BOWLERS
Jasprit Bumrah (c), Arshdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nosthush Kenjige
Team composition: IND 7-4 USA | Credits left: 14.5

SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

USA: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nisarg Patel, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk

