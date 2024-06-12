The high-flying and full-of-confidence host USA will look to throw another surprise when it faces cricketing powerhouse India in the Group ‘A’ clash of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday.
Both India and the USA are coming off with back-to-back wins, claiming the top two positions in the points table with four points in two games.
Here are the predicted lineups for the match:
Predicted Lineups
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj
USA: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c & wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.
India vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Team Picks
WICKETKEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
SQUADS
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
USA: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nisarg Patel, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk
Latest on Sportstar
- AUS vs NAM: Namibia registers lowest T20 World Cup total against Australia
- USA vs IND Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs India match start time, toss, venue, details
- India vs USA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs United States predicted playing 11, fantasy team picks, squads
- Australia vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Updates: NAM bundled out for 72 v AUS
- T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after NEP vs SL: Sri Lanka suffers blow to Super 8 chances; South Africa qualifies
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE