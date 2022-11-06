Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match in Melbourne today.
Ngarava gives from and Hardik scythes the ball over cover for FOUR. Inside-edge for Hardik and the batters sneak in two runs. In the blockhole and Hardik digs it out towards mid-on for a run. Slower-ball in the slot and Suryakumar pummels the ball down the ground for FOUR.
Chatara is back. Hardik drills the ball down to long-off for a single. Suryakumar shuffles across the line and scoops the ball over the keeper for FOUR. SKY parries the ball over the keeper for two runs. SIX! Suryakumar smokes the ball over extra cover for a maximum to complete 1000 runs in T20Is in 2022 - the first Indian and the second batter after Muhammad Rizwan to reach the landmark.
Full toss outside the off-stump and Suryakumar scythes it over backward point for FOUR. Length from Ngarava and Suryakumar paddles the ball the way for SIX! 12 runs from the over.
Hardik gets a single down to long-on as Muzarabani returns to the attack. Slower-ball on length and Suryakumar scoops it over the keeper for SIX! Full from Muzarabani and Suryakumar pumps the ball down the ground for FOUR. Low full toss and Suryakumar flicks it to square-leg for a single. In the blockhole and Hardik flicks it off his front too and bisects the fine leg and square-leg fielders for FOUR more. Short ball angling in and Hardik slides the ball past a diving Chakabva behind the stumps for FOUR. Massive over for India.
A single for Hardik past cover. Beaten. Masakadza wafts the ball in and gently slides the ball past Suryakumar Yadav’s outside-edge. Top over from Zimbabwe, just the five from it.
Pant steps out to Williams and drives the ball alogn the field for a single. Williams slides the ball in and Suryakumar hoicks the ball down to wide long-on for one run. 100 up for India. Williams to Pant, OUT! Pant goes for a heave and holes out to a sensational catch at wide long-off. A full length dive to his left and India has lost three wickets in a many overs. Hardik Pandya in at 6.
Rishabh Pant c Burl b Williams 3 (5b)
FIFTY for KL Rahul with a SIX down the ground off Raza. Raza to Rahul, OUT! Mistimes the slog this time and holes out to long-off. Rishabh Pant in at 5. Pant is off the mark with a single through cover. Raza skims through an excellent over. A wicket and nine runs from it.
KL Rahul c Masakadza b Sikandar Raza 51 (35b 3x4 3x6)
Sean Williams into the attack. Kohli steps out and chips the ball back to the bowler. Rahul and Kohli rotate strike with singles. Williams to Kohli, OUT! Kohli mistimes the slog and sends it straight to the long-off fielder. Suryakumar Yadav in at 4. He is off the mark with a swipe to wide long-on for two runs.
Virat Kohli c Burl b Williams 26 (25b 2x4)
Raza continues. Rahul tucks the ball across the line for a single. Kohli steps out to a full-toss and drives it long-off for one run. A couple of more singles to follow. Six from the over.
Chatara returns. Kohli drives the ball down to long-on for a single. Rahul follows up with a single. A single to follow. Short ball and Rahul pummels it front of square for FOUR.
Raza into the attack. Kohli drives the ball to long-on for a single. Good over from Raza with just the three singles coming from it.
Ryan Burl into the attack. Kohli and Rahul pick the gaps and reel in ones and twos. In the slot and Rahul pumps the ball over long-on for SIX. Similar line and Rahul slog-sweeps the ball just past the deep mid-wicket fielder for FOUR.
Masakadza into the action. A cracking sweep with the muscle of the bottom-hand helps Kohli beat the wide long-on fielder for FOUR. FIFTY up for India as eight runs come off the over.
Width on offer and Rahul arches back to slash the ball over point for FOUR. Thick outside-edge and Rahul gets a single down to third-man. Muzarabani overpitches and Kohli creams the ball through covers for three runs. 10 from the over.
Rahul gets a single first ball. Chatara teases Kohli with a delivery on length outside the off-stump and the batter leaves it on length. Chatara slides the ball in and Kohli flicks it down to square leg for one run. Slower-ball and Rahul flicks it deep square for a single. Five runs from the over.
Muzarabani into the attack. Starts with a short ball and Rohit controls his pull down to deep mid-wicket for two runs. Rohit punches through cover and finds another two runs. Short ball outside the off-stump and Rohit goes for a slash but misses. Wide ball. Muzarabani follows up with an excellent bouncer and Rohit is content to leave the ball. Gentle out-swinger and Rohit carves the ball through backward point for FOUR. This is now India’s highest opening partnership in the World Cup. Muzarabani to Rohit, OUT! Short ball and Rohit pulls it straight to deep square-leg fielder. Virat Kohli in at 3. Muzarabani slides the ball onto the toes and Kohli flicks it past short fine-leg for FOUR first ball.
Rohit Sharma c Masakadza b Muzarabani 15 (13b 2x4)
In the air and past the fielder at mid-wicket. Ngarava brings the ball back into Rahul who chips the ball past the mid-wicket fielder. Streaky, but a single nevertheless. Rohit attempts to slam the ball down the ground but gets a toe-edge on it. Length from Ngarava and Rohit gently flicks it to square-leg for a single. Short ball and Rahul smokes it over square-leg for a massive SIX! Rahul flicks the ball across the line and a misfield earns him a single. A hint of swing for Ngarava as Rohit drags the ball down to mid-wicket for one run. Sedate start for India.
Tendai Chatara into the attack. Hits the deck and Rohit blocks out the first two deliveries. Swing and a miss. Rohit steps out for a slog but Chatara gently shapes the ball away past the outside-edge. First runs for India. Rohit flicks a ball off his pad for a single down to deep mid-wicket. Back-of-a-length from Chatara and Rahul flicks the ball to mid-wicket for a single. In the slot and Rohit lifts the ball over the bowler for FOUR.
Short of a length and Ngarava brings the ball into Rahul who tucks it across the strip. Beaten! Change of pace from Ngarava as he lands on the fuller length and deceives the ball past Rahul’s outside-edge to the keeper. Ngarava cramps Rahul who blocks out another delivery onto the leg-side. Three dots. Excellent line yet again as Rahul flicks the ball to the square-leg fielder. Past the outside-edge yet again as Ngarava shapes the ball across Rahul’s hanging blade for another dot ball. Beaten yet again as Ngarava starts with a maiden over on his birthday!
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul open for India. Richard Ngarava takes the new ball.
India and Zimbabwe walk out for the national anthems.
India XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
ZimbabweXI: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani
TOSS: India wins toss, opts to bat
Rohit Sharma: We will bat. It’s the preference of the team to bat first, nothing to do with the pitch. We just want to bat first and give a chance to our bowlers to defend. One change, Rishabh Pant plays instead of DK, he is the only guy who hasn’t played a single game on this tour, we wanted to give him a game. Nothing changes, we need to do well as a team.
Rohit Sharma and Craig Ervine at the centre.
Pakistan beats Bangladesh by five wickets in Adelaide to join India in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals from Group 1.
- Virat Kohli needs 68 runs to become the first man to score 4000 T20I runs.
- Rohit Sharma needs 4 sixes for 500 international sixes.
- KL Rahul needs 3 sixes for 100 T20I sixes.
- Suryakumar Yadav needs 35 runs to complete 1000 T20I runs in a calendar year.
Pakistan is back up from the brink of elimination with a chance to qualify for the semifinals alongside India from Group 2.
India is set to meet one of New Zealand and England depending on where it finishes in Group 2. Here is how the head-to-head record stand between the sides.
India needs to beat Zimbabwe in its last Super 12 game in Melbourne on Sunday to top its group and reach the semifinals. Sportstar discusses the the form of the Men in Blue so far and their chances in the T20 World Cup game, against Zimbabwe.
How has South Africa bottled yet another global tournament? Netherlands’ stunning win has helped one Pakistan or Bangladesh with a chance to qualify for the semifinal.
India squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), K.L. Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, R. Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.
Zimbabwe squad: Craig Ervine (captain), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabwa (wicket-keeper), Brad Evans, Clive Madande (wicket-keeper), Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Wessly Madhevere, Tony Munyonga and Richard Ngavara.
fortnight after the nail-biting triumph against Pakistan, the Men in Blue are back at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Despite the loss to South Africa, India has progressed, and now the formalities of a semifinal berth need to be signed, especially through its Sunday fixture against Zimbabwe.
The weather, grim and dark until a few days ago, has largely cleared, but there is a nip in the air and fielders in the deep may be inclined to keep their hands in their pockets. India holds a 5-2 edge over its rival in T20Is, with the last clash dating back to 2016. Yet, this has been an ICC Twenty20 World Cup that has seen underdogs reveal fangs. Upsets have been registered, and Afghanistan riding on Rashid Khan’s chutzpah nearly derailed Australia.
As India gears up for the Super 12 Group 2 game, Rohit Sharma will be conscious about Zimbabwe’s coup against Pakistan earlier in this championship. In the cut and thrust of international cricket, victories never come easy. The lesser fancied unit is often goaded by a desire to show it belongs to the big-stage while also trying to infuse hope into the countrymen back home. Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe seek a balm through sport while their backyards are tinged with angst.
Pant over Karthik?
Rohit’s men know the perils of complacency against opponents perceived to be weak. The joust involving Zimbabwe offers an opportunity to extend the winning fervour besides fine-tuning skill sets, as after this clash, only the knock-outs remain. And on Saturday as the sun lit up the MCG with bright rays bouncing off the grass, Rishabh Pant had an extended training session donning his wicket-keeping gloves. He recalibrated his dives on either side, took catches, and then stood close to the lone stump and mimicked reflexes essential while keeping to spinners. Whether this means a change is being effected with Dinesh Karthik stepping aside would be known only at the toss.
Opening blues
There is an issue atop the order that the individual fifties by skipper Rohit and his deputy K.L. Rahul cannot mask. In four outings so far, the duo shared partnerships worth seven, 11, 23 and 11. It forces Virat Kohli to walk in early, saddled with the task of sealing the initial crack, building a partnership and then exploding with his willow.
Suryakumar Yadav has chipped in from the middle order, while Hardik Pandya, after his fine show against Pakistan, has tapered off. It doesn’t help that Karthik hasn’t hit the straps with his bat. The bowling has been relatively fine except during those phases against South Africa or when Bangladesh’s Litton Das flew high. And the fielding was excellent against Bangladesh.
On the opposite side, Craig Ervine’s men are coached by the doughty Dave Houghton and readers of a certain vintage would remember his batting exploits in the 1980s. In Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe has a star, and speedster Blessing Muzarabani has been among the wickets. Hopefully, Melbourne’s weather would ally with clear skies on Sunday night.