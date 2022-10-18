T20 World Cup

NAM vs NED Live Streaming Info T20 World Cup 2022: When and Where to Watch Namibia vs Netherlands Group A match

NAM vs NED T20 World Cup 2022: Get the Live Streaming Info, Telecast Details, Predcicted Probables XIs as Namibia takes on the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
18 October, 2022 02:01 IST
Scott Edwards of Netherlands (L) and Gerhard Erasmus of Namibia during a photo shoot ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. 

Scott Edwards of Netherlands (L) and Gerhard Erasmus of Namibia during a photo shoot ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Namibia takes on the Netherlands in the 5th Match Group A of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Check the Live Streaming Info, Telecast and other Match Details.  

Match Details 

Tournament: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 

Match: Namibia (NAM) vs Netherlands (NED) 

Match Time: 9:30 AM 

Toss Time: 9:00 AM 

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong 

Live Streaming Details 

When will Namibia vs Netherlands Group A Round 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

Namibia vs Netherlands Group A Round 1 T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on October 17, 2022, Monday.

What time will the Namibia vs Netherlands Group A Round 1 match T20 World Cup 2022 start? 

Namibia vs Netherlands Group A Round 1 match T20 World Cup 2022 will start at 9:30 AM IST. 

What time does the toss between Namibia vs Netherlands Group A Round 1 match T20 World Cup 2022 take place?

The toss between Namibia vs Netherlands Group A Round 1 match T20 World Cup 2022 will take place between 9:00 AM- 9:15 AM 

Where will Namibia vs Netherlands Group A Round 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played? 

Namibia vs Netherlands Round 1 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong. 

Which TV channel will telecast Namibia vs Netherlands Group A Round 1 match T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will telecast Namibia vs Netherlands Group A Round 1 match T20 World Cup 2022.

When and where to watch Namibia vs Netherlands Group A Round 1 match T20 World Cup 2022 online? 

Disney+ Hotstar will Livestream Namibia vs Netherlands Group A Round 1 match T20 World Cup 2022.

Namibia Probable XI

Michael van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

Netherlands Probable XI 

Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Squads: 

Namibia Squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), Michael van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Stephan Baard, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann, Karl Birkenstock, Tangeni Lungameni, Lohandre Louwrens, Pikky Ya France

Netherlands Squad: Scott Edwards (c/wk), Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Shariz Ahmad, Stephan Myburgh, Timm van der Gugten

