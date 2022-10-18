Namibia takes on the Netherlands in the 5th Match Group A of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Check the Live Streaming Info, Telecast and other Match Details.

Match Details

Tournament: ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Match: Namibia (NAM) vs Netherlands (NED)

Match Time: 9:30 AM

Toss Time: 9:00 AM

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong

Live Streaming Details

Namibia Probable XI

Michael van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

Netherlands Probable XI

Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Squads:

Namibia Squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), Michael van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Stephan Baard, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann, Karl Birkenstock, Tangeni Lungameni, Lohandre Louwrens, Pikky Ya France

Netherlands Squad: Scott Edwards (c/wk), Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Shariz Ahmad, Stephan Myburgh, Timm van der Gugten