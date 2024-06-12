MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs NAM: Namibia registers lowest T20 World Cup total against Australia

Mitchell Marsh’s bowling unit put on a show as they bundled out Namibia for 72, the lowest team total in T20 World Cup history against Australia.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 07:35 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Adam Zampa picked a four-fer while Marcus Stoinis and Josh Hazlewood scalped two wickets apiece as Australia aim to advance to the top of Group B.  
Adam Zampa picked a four-fer while Marcus Stoinis and Josh Hazlewood scalped two wickets apiece as Australia aim to advance to the top of Group B.   | Photo Credit: AP
Adam Zampa picked a four-fer while Marcus Stoinis and Josh Hazlewood scalped two wickets apiece as Australia aim to advance to the top of Group B.   | Photo Credit: AP

Australia made light work of Namibia in match 24 of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday. 

Mitchell Marsh’s bowling unit put on a show as they bundled out Namibia for 72, the lowest team total in T20 World Cup history against Australia.

Follow the match live - HERE

Adam Zampa picked a four-fer while Marcus Stoinis and Josh Hazlewood scalped two wickets apiece as Australia aim to advance to the top of Group B and qualify for the Super 8s.  

Bangladesh previously held the unwanted record after it was bowled out for a paltry 73 during the 2021 edition of the tournament as the men in yellow won the match by eight wickets.

Lowest team totals in T20 World Cups vs Australia:

Namibia 72 - 2024*

Bangladesh 73 - 2021

Sri Lanka 87 - 2010

Sri Lanka 101 - 2007

West Indies 105 - 2010

