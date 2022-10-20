Playing XIs

Namibia XI: Stephen Baard, Michael van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (wk)Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

UAE XI: Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (wk), CP Rizwan (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Khan, Basil Hameed, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

TOSS: UAE won the toss, opts to bat

C Rizwan: This time we will be batting. The ball does a bit later on, so that’s why we’ll be batting. Three changes for us today. We expect to put a good total on the board, and with the bowling unit we could defend it.

Gerhard Erasmus: I think the toss doesn’t have a big impact in the evening. One change for us, the speedster Ruben Trumpelmann is back. We rocked up to this World Cup thinking we could win two games, that’s what we’ll try and acheive today to go forward.

Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by 16 runs to qualify for the Super 12s. Here is how the points table looks like ahead of the final match in Group A.

Match Details

Tournament: ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Match: Namibia (NAM) vs United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Match Time: 1:30 PM

Toss Time: 1:00 PM

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong

SQUADS United Arab Emirates Squad: Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Aryan Lakra, Chundangapoyil Rizwan(c), Vriitya Aravind(w), Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Ahmed Raza, Zawar Farid, Sabir Ali Namibia Squad: Michael van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Pikky Ya France, Lohandre Louwrens, Tangeni Lungameni, Karl Birkenstock, Ruben Trumpelmann

