T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup Points Table Group A: Netherlands leads, Sri Lanka third after first win vs UAE

Team Sportstar
18 October, 2022 17:03 IST
Sri Lanka beat UAE in the T20 World Cup on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka beat UAE in the T20 World Cup on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Here is how the T20 World Cup Group A points table looks after four matches.

T20 World Cup Points Table Group B: Scotland leads, West Indies last

While Netherlands leads Group A, with two wins from two matches, Sri Lanka registered its first win on Tuesday after being stunned by Namibia on Sunday. In the other match on Tuesday, Namibia was defeated by Netherlands, which had beaten UAE on Sunday.

GROUP A - POINTS TABLE

TeamMatchesWonLost NRR
Netherlands 2200.149
Namibia 2111.277
Sri Lanka2110.600
UAE202-2.028

GROUP A - RESULTS

Namibia beat Sri Lanka by 55 runs - October 16 - Kardinia Park, Geelong

Netherlands beat UAE by three wickets - October 16 - Kardinia Park, Geelong

Netherlands beat Namibia by five wickets - October 18 - Kardinia Park, Geelong

Sri Lanka beat UAE by 79 runs - October 18 - Kardinia Park, Geelong

GROUP A - REMAINING MATCHES

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka - October 20, 9:30 AM IST - Kardinia Park, Geelong

Namibia vs UAE - October 20, 1:30 PM IST - Kardinia Park, Geelong

