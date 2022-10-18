Here is how the T20 World Cup Group A points table looks after four matches.

While Netherlands leads Group A, with two wins from two matches, Sri Lanka registered its first win on Tuesday after being stunned by Namibia on Sunday. In the other match on Tuesday, Namibia was defeated by Netherlands, which had beaten UAE on Sunday.

GROUP A - POINTS TABLE

Team Matches Won Lost NRR Netherlands 2 2 0 0.149 Namibia 2 1 1 1.277 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0.600 UAE 2 0 2 -2.028

GROUP A - RESULTS

Namibia beat Sri Lanka by 55 runs - October 16 - Kardinia Park, Geelong

Netherlands beat UAE by three wickets - October 16 - Kardinia Park, Geelong

Netherlands beat Namibia by five wickets - October 18 - Kardinia Park, Geelong

Sri Lanka beat UAE by 79 runs - October 18 - Kardinia Park, Geelong

GROUP A - REMAINING MATCHES

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka - October 20, 9:30 AM IST - Kardinia Park, Geelong

Namibia vs UAE - October 20, 1:30 PM IST - Kardinia Park, Geelong