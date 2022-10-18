T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup Points Table Group B: Scotland leads, West Indies last

T20 World Cup Group B Points Table: Here are the standings after Scotland stunned West Indies and Zimbabwe beat Ireland on Monday.

Team Sportstar
18 October, 2022 17:05 IST
18 October, 2022 17:05 IST
George Munsey scored a 53-ball unbeaten 66 as Scotland stunned West Indies by 42 runs during the T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday.

George Munsey scored a 53-ball unbeaten 66 as Scotland stunned West Indies by 42 runs during the T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP

T20 World Cup Group B Points Table: Here are the standings after Scotland stunned West Indies and Zimbabwe beat Ireland on Monday.

Scotland pulled off a huge upset win over two-time champion West Indies on Monday and tops the table in Group B. In the other result so far in the Group, Zimbabwe beat Ireland on Monday and sits second in the standings.

T20 World Cup Points Table Group A: Netherlands leads, Sri Lanka third after first win vs UAE

Here are the Group B standings after two matches.

GROUP B - POINTS TABLE

TeamMatchesWonLost NRR
Scotland1102.100
Zimbabwe 1101.550
Ireland101-1.550
West Indies 101-2.100

GROUP B - RESULTS

Scotland beat West Indies by 42 runs - October 17 - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 31 runs - October 17 - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

GROUP B - REMAINING MATCHES

Ireland vs Scotland - October 19, 9:30 AM IST - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

West Indies vs Zimbabwe - October 19, 1:30 PM IST - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Ireland vs West Indies - October 21, 9:30 AM IST - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Scotland vs Zimbabwe - October 21, 1:30 PM IST - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Read more stories on T20 World Cup.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

WATCH: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Media day - Captains asked about running non-striker out during the tournament

Kuldeep Yadav: I’ve become a very realistic person; not sad to miss T20 World Cup

Ashwin on Ramiz Raja’s statement: India and Pakistan respect one another as oppositions

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us