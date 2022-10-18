Scotland pulled off a huge upset win over two-time champion West Indies on Monday and tops the table in Group B. In the other result so far in the Group, Zimbabwe beat Ireland on Monday and sits second in the standings.

Here are the Group B standings after two matches.

GROUP B - POINTS TABLE

Team Matches Won Lost NRR Scotland 1 1 0 2.100 Zimbabwe 1 1 0 1.550 Ireland 1 0 1 -1.550 West Indies 1 0 1 -2.100

GROUP B - RESULTS

Scotland beat West Indies by 42 runs - October 17 - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 31 runs - October 17 - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

GROUP B - REMAINING MATCHES

Ireland vs Scotland - October 19, 9:30 AM IST - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

West Indies vs Zimbabwe - October 19, 1:30 PM IST - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Ireland vs West Indies - October 21, 9:30 AM IST - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Scotland vs Zimbabwe - October 21, 1:30 PM IST - Bellerive Oval, Hobart