Scotland pulled off a huge upset win over two-time champion West Indies on Monday and tops the table in Group B. In the other result so far in the Group, Zimbabwe beat Ireland on Monday and sits second in the standings.
Here are the Group B standings after two matches.
GROUP B - POINTS TABLE
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NRR
|Scotland
|1
|1
|0
|2.100
|Zimbabwe
|1
|1
|0
|1.550
|Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|-1.550
|West Indies
|1
|0
|1
|-2.100
GROUP B - RESULTS
Scotland beat West Indies by 42 runs - October 17 - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 31 runs - October 17 - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
GROUP B - REMAINING MATCHES
Ireland vs Scotland - October 19, 9:30 AM IST - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
West Indies vs Zimbabwe - October 19, 1:30 PM IST - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Ireland vs West Indies - October 21, 9:30 AM IST - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Scotland vs Zimbabwe - October 21, 1:30 PM IST - Bellerive Oval, Hobart