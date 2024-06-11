NEP vs SL Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: Nepal vs Sri Lanka predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

Nepal and Sri Lanka will face each other at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Wednesday with both teams looking for their first win.

Nepal suffered defeat in its only game against Netherlands while Sri Lanka suffered back-to-back losses against South Africa and Bangladesh to put itself in a spot of bother.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel (C), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Airee, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

NEP vs SL DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM WICKETKEEPERS Aasif Sheikh, Kusal Mendis BATTERS Pathum Nissanka, Rohit Paudel ALL-ROUNDERS Wanindu Hasaranga, Dipendra Airee, Dhananjaya de Silva (C) BOWLERS Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, A Bohara, Nuwan Thushara (VC) Team Composition: SL 7:4 NEP Credits Left: 13.0