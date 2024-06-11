MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NEP vs SL Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: Nepal vs Sri Lanka predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

NEP vs SL, T20 World Cup 2024: Check the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI and squads for the Nepal vs Sri Lanka Group D match in Lauderhill on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 19:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka’s captain Wanindu Hasaranga (C) and Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Thushara celebrate the dismissal of Bangladesh’s vice-captain Taskin Ahmed during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group D cricket match.
Sri Lanka’s captain Wanindu Hasaranga (C) and Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Thushara celebrate the dismissal of Bangladesh’s vice-captain Taskin Ahmed during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group D cricket match. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Sri Lanka’s captain Wanindu Hasaranga (C) and Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Thushara celebrate the dismissal of Bangladesh’s vice-captain Taskin Ahmed during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group D cricket match. | Photo Credit: AFP

Nepal and Sri Lanka will face each other at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Wednesday with both teams looking for their first win.

Nepal suffered defeat in its only game against Netherlands while Sri Lanka suffered back-to-back losses against South Africa and Bangladesh to put itself in a spot of bother.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel (C), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Airee, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

NEP vs SL DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Aasif Sheikh, Kusal Mendis
BATTERS
Pathum Nissanka, Rohit Paudel
ALL-ROUNDERS
Wanindu Hasaranga, Dipendra Airee, Dhananjaya de Silva (C)
BOWLERS
Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, A Bohara, Nuwan Thushara (VC)
Team Composition: SL 7:4 NEP Credits Left: 13.0
THE SQUADS
NEPAL
Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee.
SRI LANKA
Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka (vc), Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2024 /

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Nepal /

Sri Lanka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss, Playing XI at 7:30 PM IST; PAK faces CAN in do-or-die match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan Super Giant appoints Jose Francisco Molina as head coach to replace Habas
    Team Sportstar
  3. NEP vs SL Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: Nepal vs Sri Lanka predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. EURO 2024: Tickets for Ronaldo’s Portugal training session on offer for over 71 thousand rupees
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024: Indian Sailor Vishnu Saravanan relishes challenge ahead of second Olympic Games
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. NEP vs SL Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: Nepal vs Sri Lanka predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: United States cricketing exiles face off against powerhouse India in high-stakes clash
    Ashwin Achal
  3. PAK vs CAN Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan vs Canada predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Hridoy reflects on Bangladesh’s loss against South Africa
    PTI
  5. PAK vs CAN Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan vs Canada match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss, Playing XI at 7:30 PM IST; PAK faces CAN in do-or-die match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan Super Giant appoints Jose Francisco Molina as head coach to replace Habas
    Team Sportstar
  3. NEP vs SL Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: Nepal vs Sri Lanka predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. EURO 2024: Tickets for Ronaldo’s Portugal training session on offer for over 71 thousand rupees
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024: Indian Sailor Vishnu Saravanan relishes challenge ahead of second Olympic Games
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment