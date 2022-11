Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan head-to-head record, T20 World Cup: SL vs AFG stats in T20Is, most runs, wickets

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will face off in a T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 fixture at the Brisbane Cricket Ground in Brisbane on Tuesday.

This will be the first time ever that the two teams will meet at the T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have met in only three T20Is so far, with the former winning two of them.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match.

SRI LANKA VS AFGHANISTAN HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20IS Matches played: 3 Afghanistan won: 1 Sri Lanka won: 2 Last meeting: Sri Lanka won by four wickets (Sharjah; September 2022) Highest score (AFG) vs SL: 175/6 (20) - (Sharjah; September 2022) Lowest score (AFG) vs SL: 106/2 (10.1) - (Dubai; August 2022) Highest score (SL) vs AFG: 179/6 (19.1) - (Sharjah; September 2022) Lowest score (SL) vs AFG: 105 (19.4) - (Dubai; August 2022)

MOST RUNS IN SL VS AFG T20IS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) 2 124 62.00 196.82 84 Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL) 1 83 - 148.21 83* Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL) 2 69 34.50 160.46 38 Asghar Afghan (AFG) 1 62 62.00 131.91 62 Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 2 55 27.50 107.84 40

MOST WICKETS IN SL VS AFG T20IS

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Rate Average Best Mohammad Nabi (AFG) 3 4 6.08 18.25 2/14 Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG) 2 4 6.75 13.50 2/24 Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) 2 3 6.58 15.00 3/11 Naveen-ul-Haq (AFG) 2 3 9.00 21.00 2/40 Thisara Perera (SL) 1 3 8.25 11.00 3/33

THE SQUADS Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan. Standby Players: Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwanidu Fernando. Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani. Standby Players: Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib.