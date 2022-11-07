The 2022 ICC men’s T20 World Cup - the eighth edition of the tournament - has been one of the most closely fought and unpredictable series with several upsets and shock results. At the end of the Super 12s, here is a look at the biggest upsets from the tournament:

Namibia beats Sri Lanka, 1st Match, First Round, Group A

Namibia kicked off the T20 World Cup 2022 with a bang as it stunned Sri Lanka by 55 runs at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong. Batting first, Namibia rode on a late surge from Jan Frylinck’s 28-ball 44 and valuable contributions from Stephan Baard and skipper Gerhard Erasmus to post 163 for the loss of seven wickets. Sri Lanka in return was skittled out for 108 in 19 overs. David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo and Frylinck shared eight wickets among themselves to stun the Islanders.

Scores: Namibia 163/7, Sri Lanka 108 all out (19 overs); Namibia won by 55 runs

Scotland beats West Indies, 3rd Match, First Round, Group B

It was then the turn of Richie Berrington-led Scotland to stir an upset as the Scots defeated West Indies by 42 runs to script a famous win at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Batting first, opener George Munsey hammered a brilliant unbeaten 66 off 53 balls and the middle-order contributed significantly to help Scotland post 160 for the loss of five wickets. West Indies in reply was shot out for 118 with Mark Watt picking a three-wicket haul. Brad Wheal and Michael Leask shared four wickets as Josh Davey and Safyaan Sharif picked a wicket each. Jason Holder was the top-scorer for West Indies with a 38-ball 33 as the Nicholas Pooran-led side faced early elimination in the T20 World Cup.

Scores: Scotland 160/5, West Indies 118 all out (18.3 overs); Scotland won by 42 runs

West Indies batsman Akeal Hosein walks back dejected as Scotland players celebrate. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ireland beats West Indies, 11th Match First Round Group B

West Indies had to win the match to progress into the Super 12s but Ireland had other plans. Gareth Delany picked up a three-wicket haul as Ireland applied brakes on the famed West Indies batting line-up. Sans Brandon King’s 48-ball 62 none of the West Indies batsmen came to the party, posting a paltry 146 for the loss of five wickets. Ireland in reply showed nerves of steel as openers Paul Stirling and skipper Andy Balbirnie gave their side a cracking start by adding 73 runs for the first wicket. Although Balbirnie departed, Stirling hammered a brilliant unbeaten half-century to knock out the two-time T20 World Cup champion.

Scores: West Indies 146/5, Ireland 150/1 (17.3/20 overs, T:147); Ireland won by 9 wickets

Paul Stirling and Lorcan Tucker exchange pleasantries after Ireland beats West Indies. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ireland beats England, 20th match, Group 1

England’s decision to win the toss and opt to field first under overcast conditions backfired as fortune favoured Ireland in Melbourne. In a rain-curtailed encounter, Ireland scripted history as it won the match by 5 runs (D/L method). Batting first, Ireland rode on skipper Andy Balbirnie’s gritty half-century to post 157. Chasing 158, England was struggling at 105 for five in 14.3 overs. Even though Moeen Ali hammered a six at the start of Gareth Delany’s 14th over, England was still five short of 110, the DLS par score at that stage. With no more play possible, the Irishmen scripted their second win over England.

Scores: Ireland 157, England 105/5 (14.3 overs, Target:111); Ireland won by 5 runs (D/L method)

Ireland players celebrate with fans following their T20 World Cup win against England in Melbourne. | Photo Credit: AP

Zimbabwe beats Pakistan, 24th Match, Group 2

Perth witnessed one of the most dramatic last-ball upsets as Pakistan fell short by one run against Zimbabwe. In what was a must-win match, Pakistan bowlers did extremely well to restrict Zimbabwe to 130. Pakistan then botched up a simple run chase as the whole of Harare celebrated in joy and high spirits. Shan Masood starred with a 38-ball 44 but Sikandar Raza with a three-wicket haul spun the game in Zimbabwe’s favour. Pakistan needed 11 runs off 6 balls and Brad Evans conceded seven off the first two deliveries, followed by a single and a dot ball. The penultimate ball saw Mohammad Nawaz getting dismissed and Shaheen Afridi failed to make ground as Zimbabwe clinched a final ball thriller.

Scores: Zimbabwe 130/8, Pakistan 129/8 (20 overs); Zimbabwe won by 1 run

Zimbabwe players celebrate their victory against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: AP

Netherlands beats South Africa, 40th Match, Group 2

The equation was simple for South Africa. Win the match and qualify for the semifinal. Lose, go home. The Temba Bavuma-led side chose the latter as the Netherlands knocked out the Proteas, who brought in their infamous choke once again with a semifinal berth at stake. Opting to bowl first, the South African bowlers dominated play largely until Colin Ackermann unleashed a brilliant 41-run cameo to lift Netherlands to 158/4. It wasn’t a daunting target given the batting power South Africa possessed but the batters flopped. The Netherlands attacked with their pace battery charging in and Brandon Glover picked up a three-wicket haul. Losing wickets at regular intervals and not being able to string partnerships cost South Africa as Pakistan and Bangladesh fans cheered for the Orange army. For South Africa, David Miller was the key. But, Roelof van der Merwe, probably took the catch of the tournament to dismiss Miller, thereby ending South Africa’s stay in Australia.

Scores: Netherlands 158/4, South Africa 145/8 (20 overs); Netherlands won by 13 runs