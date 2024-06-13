MagazineBuy Print

WI vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2024: Nicholas Pooran becomes highest scorer in T20Is for West Indies, List of top run-getters

Published : Jun 13, 2024 06:17 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran bats against Uganda during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana. | Photo Credit: PTI
West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran bats against Uganda during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana. | Photo Credit: PTI

Nicholas Pooran became the highest scorer for the West Indies in T20 international cricket during the T20 World Cup 2024 match against New Zealand at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Thursday.

The southpaw over took the tally of 1899 runs scored by opening batter Chris Gayle to move to the top of the run-getters lest for the Caribbean islands.

Pooran scored a 12-ball 17 laced with three boundaries for West Indies in the Group C contest against the Kiwis to tally 1914 runs in 91 matches with an average of 25.52 and a strike rate of 134.03

Most runs for West Indies in T20Is
Nicholas Pooran - 1914 runs*
Chris Gayle - 1899 runs
Marlon Samuels - 1611 runs
Kieron Pollard - 1569 runs
Lendl Simmons - 1527 runs

