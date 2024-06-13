WI vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2024: Nicholas Pooran becomes highest scorer in T20Is for West Indies, List of top run-getters

Nicholas Pooran became the highest scorer for the West Indies in T20 international cricket during the T20 World Cup 2024 match against New Zealand at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Thursday.

The southpaw over took the tally of 1899 runs scored by opening batter Chris Gayle to move to the top of the run-getters lest for the Caribbean islands.

Pooran scored a 12-ball 17 laced with three boundaries for West Indies in the Group C contest against the Kiwis to tally 1914 runs in 91 matches with an average of 25.52 and a strike rate of 134.03