T20 World Cup qualification scenarios live: Can Pakistan still qualify for semis if it wins vs South Africa

Pakistan will face South Africa in a must-win Super 12 match in Sydney at the T20 World Cup on Thursday. The maximum number of points Babar and his side can now reach is six. They need one of India and South Africa to drop points in their final games.

A loss for either side - or a no result for South Africa - would then give Pakistan the opportunity to snatch a top-two spot with a win over Bangladesh.

Pakistan could overtake India on net run rate or finish higher than South Africa - courtesy of having more wins - should rain interfere and cause the Proteas match against the Netherlands to be abandoned.

Pakistan

Played: 3, Points: 2, NRR: 0.765

South Africa

Played: 3, Points: 5, NRR: 2.772

Remaining Group 2 Fixtures

Sunday 06 November: South Africa v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval

Sunday 06 November: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

Sunday 06 November: Zimbabwe v India, MCG, Melbourne