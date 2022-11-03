TOSS

Babar Azam: We will bat. Put runs on the board and then place them under pressure in the chase. We will try and give our best and then move forward. One change for us - Fakhar misses out, Haris is in.

Temba Bavuma: We would have batted first as well, looks a bit dry, but there is somegreen. Batting first is an advantage, but we need to keep them down to a low score and then chase well. We have a great bunch of guys and have derived a lot of support and confidence freom them. Two changes for us - one is a forced one with Miller missing out with an injury, Klaasen replaces him. Shamsi is in, he replaces Keshav Maharaj

Babar Azam and Temba Bavuma at the centre.