Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Pakistan and South Africa from Sydney on Thursday.
Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup streaming update: Rain stops play in Sydney, SA 15 runs behind DLS par score
T20 World Cup, PAK SA LIVE Score streaming update: Catch the live scorecard, match stats, and highlights from Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 match from Sydney.
Nawaz skims through a quiet over as rain stops play in Sydney! South Africa is 15 behind the DLS par score!
Shadab to Bavuma, OUT! Faint outside-edge and Bavuma nicks one to Rizwan. Pakistan continues to chip away with the wickets. Heinrich Klaasen in at 5. He is off the mark with a single. Shadab to Markram, OUT! Cleans him up with a straighter one. Markram misreads the length as Shadab skids the ball to hit the stumps. Tristan Stubbs in at 6.
Temba Bavuma c †Mohammad Rizwan b Shadab Khan 36 (19b 4x4 1x6)
Length from Rauf outside the off-stump and Bavuma shuffles across to flick the ball behind square-leg for SIX! A single to follow. In the slot from Rauf and Markram punches the ball past extra cover for FOUR.
Wasim into the attack. Width on offer and Bavuma slashes over point for FOUR. Back of a length slower-ball and Bavuma chips it in between mid-wicket and mid-on for two runs Momentum level at the end of the PowerPlay.
Naseem constricts Markram with his remarkably straighter lines. He deceives Markram with a superb off-cutter and nearly traps him leg before. Just three runs from the over.
Rauf bangs in short and Bavuma swivels to pull the ball past fine leg for FOUR. Short again and Bavuma arches back to cut the ball over point for FOUR. Quick single with a push to mid-on and Bavuma survives a mix-up and a direct-hit to scrape through. Rauf offers length and Markram gets a leading-edge through cover for FOUR more.
Shaheen to Rossouw, OUT! Top-edge from length outside the off-stump and Rossouw sends the ball straight to the third-man fielder . SA in early trouble now as Aiden Markram walks in.
Rilee Rossouw c Naseem Shah b Shaheen Shah Afridi 7 (6b 1x6)
Naseem into the attack. Length and Rossouw nonchalantly flicks the ball over square for SIX! A single to follow. Short from Naseem and Bavuma pulls it front of square-leg for FOUR.
Shaheen tails one in from over the wicket and Bavuma is off the mark with a push for a single to mid-on. Beaten. Shaheen hits length and rushes the ball through a fine channel outside the off-stump to de Kock who has a gentle waft at the ball but misses. Straighter from Shaheen and de Kock blocks it out. Ooh! That was quite close to the middle-stump. Shaheen lands the ball in line for the middle-stump and de Kock attempts a hoick across the line as the ball nearly clips the wicket. Shaheen to de Kock, OUT! Pulled straight to mid-wicket. What a start for Shaheen and Pakistan as the dangerous de Kock falls in the first over. Rilee Rossouw in at 3.
Quinton de Kock c Mohammad Haris b Shaheen Shah Afridi 0 (5b)
de Kock and Bavuma open for South Africa. Shaheen Afridi takes the new ball.
Rabada to Iftikhar, OUT! Pakistan loses three wickets in three balls. Iftikhar lofts it to long-on and Rossouw completes a superb jump and catch to curb the onslaught.. Naseem chips Rabada towards mid-wicket and finds two runs. Naseem slaps one over point and a dropped catch hands South Africa three runs. Short ball and Rauf pulls the ball towards backward square leg and two more runs to help Pakistan to 185!
Iftikhar Ahmed c Rossouw b Rabada 51 (35b 3x4 2x6)
FIFTY for Iftikhar Ahmed! A cracking innings from the right-hander. No Ball from Nortje and Shadab smacks it over square-leg for SIX! Free hit and Shadab pumps the ball over wide long-on for SIX. Shadab swings through the arc and Aiden Markram drops a sitter at wide long-on. Goodness me, Pakistan has turned this around on its head. Shadab Khan hits a 20-ball FIFTY! Nortje to Shadab, OUT! Short ball and Shadab drags it to deep mid-wicket this time. Nortje to Wasim, OUT! Two in two for Nortje as Wasim gets a top-edge to Bavuma.
Shadab Khan c Stubbs b Nortje 52 (22b 3x4 4x6), Mohammad Wasim c Bavuma b Nortje 0 (1b)
Width outside the off-stump and Iftikhar gets a thick outside-edge for FOUR over short-third. Iftikhar moves to 49 with a drive to long-off. Shadab drives the ball down to long-off and a misfield hands an extra run. Parnell gives another loosener and Shadab goes wider this time and Pakistan reels in three more runs.
Full from Nortje and Shadab steps out and thwacks the ball past extra cover for FOUR. Nortje drops a bumper outside the off-stump and Shadab upper-cuts the ball over short-third for SIX! A couple of singles to follow and 13 comes off the over.
Ngidi into the attack. A couple of singles. Short ball and Iftikhar pumps the ball over square-leg for a 106-m SIX! He puts the pressure on Ngidi who errs with a wide next ball. Low full toss and Shadab shuffles across to flick it through square-leg for FOUR.
Shamsi offers room outside the off-stump and Shadab launches the ball over extra cover for SIX. Iftikhar continues to take on the bowlers. 15 runs from the over.
Parnell is back. In the slot and Iftikhar thumps the ball down the ground for SIX over long-on. 10 from the over.
Shamsi tosses the ball outside the off-stump and Nawaz pumps the ball over long-off for FOUR. Shamsi to Nawaz, OUT! Straighter one and Shamsi beats Nawaz’s sweep to hit the pads plumb in front. South Africa breaks the partnership at the right time. Shadab Khan in at 7.
Mohammad Nawaz lbw b Shamsi 28 (22b 4x4 1x6 )
Nawaz aims to lift the scoring rate and he takes on Ngidi with two successive FOURs. Pakistan slowly moving towards the three-figure mark.
Shami skims through a tight over. Just the three runs from the over. Nawaz and Iftikhar continue to keep their anchors down.
Rabada pumps one short and Iftikhar cuts the ball past point for FOUR. In the slot and Iftikhar lofts the ball over mid-off for another FOUR. 13 runs from the over and a lot of recovery still do for Pakistan.
Shamsi into the attack. Iftikhar slides one down leg for a single. Nawaz and Iftikhar nudge about the field for singles. Five runs from the over.
Slower-ball outside the off-stump from Rabada and Iftikhar nearly lobs it to de Kock who puts in a full-length dive for a catch but it falls just outside his reach. Length from Rabada and Nawaz gets a thick-edge for FOUR.
Nortje to Masood, OUT! Straight to mid-off. Knuckle ball from Nortje and Masood checks his shot and chips it straight to Bavuma. Mohammad Nawaz in at 6.
Shan Masood c Bavuma b Nortje 2 (6b)
Length ball from Ngidi and Babar makes room to cut but misses. Ngidi to Babar, OUT! What a catch from Rabada! Babar is undone by the lack of pace on the delivery as he attempts to slog across the line. Rabada runs backwards from mid-wicket and completes a superb catch.
Babar Azam c Rabada b Ngidi 6 (15b)
Nortje into the attack. Nortje to Haris, OUT! Nortje rushes onto the pads and beats Haris with sheer pace. South Africa continues to trouble its oppositions with the seamers. Shan Masood in at 4.
Mohammad Haris lbw b Nortje 28 (11b 2x4 3x6 )
Ngidi replaces Rabada. Ngidi starts with a dipper and Haris flicks the ball through mid-on for a single. Slower-ball yet again and Babar attempts to swing across the line but misses. Outside-edge and Babar gets two runs down to third-man.
Babar starts with a drive to cover, no run. Parnell lands one in the slot and across to beat Babar’s outside-edge. Three dots and Babar glides the fourth down to third-man for a single. Slower-bouncer outside the off-stump and Haris parries the ball over the keeper for FOUR.
Kagiso Rabada into the attack. Babar is off the blocks with a single. Length from Rabada and Haris pummels it for SIX over mid-wicket. Short ball onto the shoulders and Haris pulls it over fine leg for another SIX! Rabada drops short again and Haris swivels to hammer the ball through square-leg for another FOUR.
Short and wide and Rizwan opens his account with a cut through cover for FOUR. Parnell to Rizwan, OUT! Chopped on. Excellent response from Parnell as he cramps Rizwan and takes the inside-edge onto the stumps. Mohammad Haris is in at 3. A cracking bouncer from Parnell hits Haris flush on the grille.
Mohammad Rizwan b Parnell 4 (4b 1x4)
Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan open for Pakistan. Wayne Parnell takes the new ball.
Pakistan and South Africa players walk out for the customary national anthems.
South Africa XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
TOSS: Pakistan won the toss, opts to bat
Babar Azam: We will bat. Put runs on the board and then place them under pressure in the chase. We will try and give our best and then move forward. One change for us - Fakhar misses out, Haris is in.
Temba Bavuma: We would have batted first as well, looks a bit dry, but there is somegreen. Batting first is an advantage, but we need to keep them down to a low score and then chase well. We have a great bunch of guys and have derived a lot of support and confidence freom them. Two changes for us - one is a forced one with Miller missing out with an injury, Klaasen replaces him. Shamsi is in, he replaces Keshav Maharaj
Babar Azam and Temba Bavuma at the centre.
“We have one short square boundary at 60m, but the pockets are extremely huge. The wicket looks pretty good, every team that has won the toss has batted first here. The stats favour Pakistan with South Africa having never beaten them in a WC game,” reckon Danny Morrison and Dale Steyn.
TOSS at 1PM IST.
In other news, India’s Virat Kohli was accussed of fake fielding during his team’s five-run win by Bangladesh’s Nurul Hasan. What is the controversy and what does the laws state?
Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim.
Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Wayne Parnell.
Which pace quartet will come out on top this evening in Sydney?
For Pakistan,
- Win v South Africa and Bangladesh
- South Africa or India to lose their last Group 2 match
For South Africa - At least one win in matches over Pakistan and Netherlands
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen. Standby Players: Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams.
PAK vs SA Dream11 Fantasy team
Wicketkeepers:Quinton de Kock (vc), Mohammad Rizwan
Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, David Miller
All-rounders:Shadab Khan (c), Aiden Markram
Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Haris Rauf, Kagiso Rabada, Shaheen Afridi
Team Composition: PAK 5:6 SA Credits Left: 5.0
In this episode of #WednesdaysWithWV, WV Raman analyses India’s performances in the T20 World Cup so far and weighs in on the decision of BCCI to take a step towards pay parity.
South Africa batsman David Miller said it will need to bring its “A-game” when it faces Pakistan in a Twenty20 World Cup clash in Sydney on Thursday.
South Africa is in pole position to take one of the two semifinal spots available from Group 2, but Pakistan, which lost to India and Zimbabwe, still has an outside shot of qualifying thanks to a six-wicket win over the Netherlands.
“We all know every game in the World Cup is an important game, and against Pakistan you’ve got to make sure that you’re on your A-game as an opponent,” Miller told reporters on Wednesday. “... I suppose Pakistan -- it’s a must-win game for them, so they’re going to be coming and charging, and we’re definitely prepared for it.”
Miller, 33, scored a fifty as he helped South Africa recover from a poor start against India and seal a five-wicket win on Sunday. “Experience is a really valuable thing, and for example, in the previous game, we were in a little bit of trouble,” he said, adding that in the past they may have “got a little hasty”.
Pakistan bowler Naseem Shah said their pace attack had to be firing on all cylinders. “We’re all fast bowlers just trying to bowl our best because when you bowl bad anywhere, when you bowl a bad ball, then you are in a struggle,” Shah said.
Pakistan will likely be without Fakhar Zaman after the batsman aggravated a knee injury that initially ruled him out of the squad.
- REUTERS