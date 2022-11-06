Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the South Africa vs Netherlands Super 12 Group 2 match at the Adelaide Oval.

Toss: South Africa wins toss, opts to bowl first

SA vs NED Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Just the start the Netherlands needed and Fred Klaassen with an early breakthrough as the left-arm pacer removes Quinton de Kock to put South Africa in early trouble. Klaassen drags his length back as de Kock skips down the track and goes through his shot only to get an outside edge as the ball nestles safely in the wicketkeeper’s gloves. Rilee Rossouw, the in-form batsman is at the crease and he needs to string a partnership with his skipper Temba Bavuma. South Africa one down in chase of 159

SA vs NED Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands group in a huddle and they know how important wickets will be upfront after posting a challenging total. Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma stroll out and all South African fans will be praying for just one thing. ‘Don’t choke’ Brace up as the next 90 minutes promise to be pulsating run chase. Chance for Bavuma to stamp his authority as captain, with the bat. The chase begins.

SA vs NED Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Colin Ackermann hammered a brilliant unbeaten 41 off 26 balls and powered the Netherlands to a competitive 158/4 in 20 overs. In the last five overs, the Netherlands looted 46 runs losing just one wicket and this is a very good score with a strong bowling line-up. Stephan Myburgh and Max ODowd laid the foundation with a 58-run opening stand but South Africa picked wickets in the middle. However, from 123/4 in the 17th over, Ackermann lit fireworks and belted the South African attack to give his side a fighting chance and stir an upset.

SA vs NED Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Keshav Maharaj strikes twice and he has managed to drag the Netherlands back and help South Africa apply brakes on the scoring. Tom Cooper was looking dangerous and was about to tee off when Maharaj invited Cooper to go for a big shot, the batsman obliged only to get a top edge and Quinton de Kock settles underneath a skiper. Netherlands in a bit of pressure as Bas de Leede joins Colin Ackermann.

SA vs NED Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Markram strikes and that’s the breakthrough South Africa was looking for. The opening partnership is broken as MuBurgh sweeps but hits it straight to Rossouw at the deep mid-wicket boundary. Tom Cooper joins Max ODowd and the duo will look to build on the platform set by Myburgh. The current run rate is 7.61 rpo and the partnership is just building. Important for South Africa to pick a couple of wickets and keep the Netherlands at bay.

SA vs NED Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: South Africa yet to make a breakthrough after opting to bowl first and the Dutch openers seem to be in no hurry as they raise the 50-run stand in 40 deliveries with Myburgh taking the attack to the opposition. All four pacers have been in action but are yet to make any inroads. Myburgh is not getting intimidated by the pace and bounce as he is taking on the South African bowlers with good positive intent and authority.

SA vs NED Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: This is smart batting from Stephan Myburgh as he has given the Netherlands a good start inside the PowerPlay and that has allowed Max ODowd to bide some time and find his rhythm. Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje are operating in tandem with the latter cranking good pace and keeping Max ODowd at check.

SA vs NED Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Stephan Myburgh is off the blocks in a flash and has begun his innings with a flurry of boundaries to give the Netherlands a sedate start. The batsman was off the mark with a pull over the square leg and then smashed Kagiso Rabada for three boundaries in his very first over to give his side a flying start. Max ODowd is yet to face a delivery.

SA vs NED Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: We are done with the national anthems and Netherlands has gone with an unchanged XI while for South Africa David Miller is back and so as Keshav Maharaj. Beautiful day in Adelaide with the sun shining and out walk the Netherlands openers Stephan Myburgh and Max O’Dowd. For South Africa it will be Wayne Parnell with the new ball. Here we go!

SA vs NED Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: This is a must-win game for South Africa as the win will propel the Temba Bavuma side into the semifinal. From Netherlands’ point of view a win today will guarantee them qualification for next T20 World Cup in 2024. Time for national anthems.

South Africa Playing XI: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Netherlands Playing XI: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover

Match Info: South Africa vs Netherlands, 40th Match, Super 12 Group 2

Tournament: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date: November 06, 2022, Sunday

Match Time: 5:30 AM IST

Match Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

South Africa vs Netherlands Live Streaming Details

At what time will the SA vs NED T20 World Cup match begin?

The T20 World Cup Super 12 match between South Africa and Netherlands will start at 5:30 AM IST.

At what time is the toss for the SA vs NED T20 World Cup match?

The toss for the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between South Africa and Netherlands will be at 5:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SA vs NED T20 World Cup match?

The T20 World Cup Super 12 match between South Africa and Netherlands will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the SA vs NED T20 World Cup match online?

The T20 World Cup Super 12 match between South Africa and Netherlands will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

When is the SA vs NED T20 World Cup match?

The T20 World Cup Super 12 match between South Africa and Netherlands is on Sunday, November 6.

Where will the SA vs NED T20 World Cup match take place?

The T20 World Cup Super 12 match between South Africa and Netherlands will be held at the Adelaide Oval.

Squads:

Netherlands Squad: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen