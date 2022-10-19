Scotland takes on Ireland in the Group B match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Match Details

Tournament: ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Match: Scotland (SCO) vs Ireland (IRE)

Match Time: 9:30 AM

Toss Time: 9:00 AM

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Live Streaming Details

When will Scotland vs Ireland Group B match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on October 19, 2022, Wednesday.

What time will Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match start?

Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

What time does the toss between Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match take place?

The toss between Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place between 9:00 AM- 9:15 AM

Where will Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match be played?

Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup match will be played at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong.

Which TV channel will telecast Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Star Sports Network will telecast Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match.

When and where to watch Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match online?

Disney+ Hotstar will Livestream Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match.

SCO vs IRE Dream 11 Team Prediction

Captain – George Munsey

Vice-captain – Richie Berrington

Wicketkeeper – Lorcan Tucker

Batters – Harry Tractor, Calum MacLeod, Matthew Cross

All-rounders – George Dockrell, Curtis Campher

Bowlers – Brad Wheal, Mark Watt, Simi Singh

Scotland Predicted Playing XI: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington (c), Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

Ireland Predicted Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little