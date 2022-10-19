T20 World Cup

Scotland vs Ireland Live Streaming Info T20 World Cup 2022, SCO vs IRE Dream 11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing XI

Scotland vs Ireland Live Streaming Info: Get the Live Streaming details, Dream 11 Team Prediction and Predicted Playing XIs as SCO takes on IRE in T20 World Cup.

Team Sportstar
19 October, 2022 06:12 IST
Scotland takes on Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday.

Scotland takes on Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday.

Scotland takes on Ireland in the Group B match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. 

Match Details 

Tournament: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 

Match: Scotland (SCO) vs Ireland (IRE) 

Match Time: 9:30 AM 

Toss Time: 9:00 AM 

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart 

Live Streaming Details 

When will Scotland vs Ireland Group B match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on October 19, 2022, Wednesday.

What time will Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match start? 

Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 9:30 AM IST. 

What time does the toss between Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match take place?

The toss between Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place between 9:00 AM- 9:15 AM 

Where will Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match be played? 

Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup match will be played at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong. 

Which TV channel will telecast Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Star Sports Network will telecast Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match.

When and where to watch Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match online? 

Disney+ Hotstar will Livestream Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match.

SCO vs IRE Dream 11 Team Prediction

Captain – George Munsey

Vice-captain – Richie Berrington

Wicketkeeper – Lorcan Tucker

Batters – Harry Tractor, Calum MacLeod, Matthew Cross

All-rounders – George Dockrell, Curtis Campher

Bowlers – Brad Wheal, Mark Watt, Simi Singh  

Scotland Predicted Playing XI: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington (c), Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

Ireland Predicted Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little

