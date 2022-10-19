Scotland takes on Ireland in the Group B match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.
Match Details
Tournament: ICC T20 World Cup 2022
Match: Scotland (SCO) vs Ireland (IRE)
Match Time: 9:30 AM
Toss Time: 9:00 AM
Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Live Streaming Details
When will Scotland vs Ireland Group B match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?
Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on October 19, 2022, Wednesday.
What time will Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match start?
Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 9:30 AM IST.
What time does the toss between Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match take place?
The toss between Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place between 9:00 AM- 9:15 AM
Where will Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match be played?
Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup match will be played at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong.
Which TV channel will telecast Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match?
Star Sports Network will telecast Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match.
When and where to watch Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match online?
Disney+ Hotstar will Livestream Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match.
SCO vs IRE Dream 11 Team Prediction
Captain – George Munsey
Vice-captain – Richie Berrington
Wicketkeeper – Lorcan Tucker
Batters – Harry Tractor, Calum MacLeod, Matthew Cross
All-rounders – George Dockrell, Curtis Campher
Bowlers – Brad Wheal, Mark Watt, Simi Singh
Scotland Predicted Playing XI: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington (c), Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal
Ireland Predicted Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little