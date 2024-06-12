T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka Super Eight qualification scenario; Can SL make it past group stage after wash-out vs Nepal?

Sri Lanka’s hopes of securing a spot in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight took a big hit after incessant rains washed out its group stage game against Nepal in Florida on Wednesday.

The abandoned match gave Sri Lanka its first point of the tournament, after having suffered defeats to South Africa and Bangladesh earlier.

Can Sri Lanka qualify for Super Eight?

With South Africa already at six points, the top spot is well out of reach for Sri Lanka, which just has one point in its hands.

Despite being rock bottom in Group D, Sri Lanka has a faint chance of making it to the Super Eight.

For that to happen, it has to beat the Netherlands in its final group stage game by a big margin and hope for other results to go in its favour.

First, the Lankans require the Netherlands vs Bangladesh game to be washed out and then the latter to lose against Nepal, which should in turn lose to South Africa.

This would create a four-way tie -- between Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Netherlands -- which would be broken by Net Run Rate.

T20 World Cup Group D Points Table