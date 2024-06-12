MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka Super Eight qualification scenario; Can SL make it past group stage after wash-out vs Nepal?

The abandoned match gave Sri Lanka its first point of the tournament, after having suffered defeats to South Africa and Bangladesh earlier.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 06:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka’s captain Wanindu Hasaranga (C) and Nuwan Thushara during the game against Bangladesh.
Sri Lanka’s captain Wanindu Hasaranga (C) and Nuwan Thushara during the game against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP
infoIcon

Sri Lanka’s captain Wanindu Hasaranga (C) and Nuwan Thushara during the game against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP

Sri Lanka’s hopes of securing a spot in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight took a big hit after incessant rains washed out its group stage game against Nepal in Florida on Wednesday.

The abandoned match gave Sri Lanka its first point of the tournament, after having suffered defeats to South Africa and Bangladesh earlier.

Can Sri Lanka qualify for Super Eight?

With South Africa already at six points, the top spot is well out of reach for Sri Lanka, which just has one point in its hands.

Despite being rock bottom in Group D, Sri Lanka has a faint chance of making it to the Super Eight.

For that to happen, it has to beat the Netherlands in its final group stage game by a big margin and hope for other results to go in its favour.

First, the Lankans require the Netherlands vs Bangladesh game to be washed out and then the latter to lose against Nepal, which should in turn lose to South Africa.

This would create a four-way tie -- between Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Netherlands -- which would be broken by Net Run Rate.

T20 World Cup Group D Points Table

Team Mat. Won Lost No Result Points NRR
1. South Africa 3 3 0 0 6 +0.603
2. Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 2 +0.075
3. Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 +0.024
4. Nepal 2 0 1 1 1 -0.539
5. Sri Lanka 3 0 2 1 1 -0.777

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Sri Lanka /

Nepal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Updates: Ellis strikes as NAM loses fourth wicket
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka Super Eight qualification scenario; Can SL make it past group stage after wash-out vs Nepal?
    Team Sportstar
  3. SL vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain forces abandonment of group stage clash between Sri Lanka, Nepal
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after NEP vs SL: Sri Lanka suffers blow to Super 8 chances after Nepal washout
    Team Sportstar
  5. SL vs NEP Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka vs Nepal abandoned due to heavy rains
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka Super Eight qualification scenario; Can SL make it past group stage after wash-out vs Nepal?
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain forces abandonment of group stage clash between Sri Lanka, Nepal
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after NEP vs SL: Sri Lanka suffers blow to Super 8 chances after Nepal washout
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: England Super Eight qualification scenario; Can ENG make it past group stage?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Updates: Ellis strikes as NAM loses fourth wicket
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Updates: Ellis strikes as NAM loses fourth wicket
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka Super Eight qualification scenario; Can SL make it past group stage after wash-out vs Nepal?
    Team Sportstar
  3. SL vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain forces abandonment of group stage clash between Sri Lanka, Nepal
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after NEP vs SL: Sri Lanka suffers blow to Super 8 chances after Nepal washout
    Team Sportstar
  5. SL vs NEP Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka vs Nepal abandoned due to heavy rains
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment