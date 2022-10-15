A host of changes made to the playing conditions by the ICC (International Cricket Council) came into effect from October 1. Here is a look at five changes that could be major talking points at the T20 World Cup in Australia.

1. Running out non-striker

The mode of dismissal, in which the bowler runs out a batter who is out of his crease at the non-striker’s end, is no more considered ‘Unfair Play’ and has been moved to the ‘Run Out’ section. Informally called ‘Mankading’, the mode of dismissal has left the cricketing world divided after India’s Deepti Sharma ran England’s Charlie Dean out in this fashion last month.

2. Slow over-rate penalty

The fielding team may often be in a hurry to finish bowling its quota of overs at the T20 World Cup this time with the in-match over-rate penalty rule in place. The rule, which came into effect in January 2022, forces the fielding team to have only four fielders outside the 30-yard circle, instead of five, for every over that begins after 85 minutes have passed since the start of the innings. However, umpires make allowances for injuries, DRS, umpire reviews and other instances beyond the control of the fielding side.

3. New batter on strike

A new batter will be on strike when a batter is out caught, regardless of whether the batters crossed before the catch was taken. Earlier, if the batters crossed before the catch was taken, the non-striker would face the next delivery, with the new batter at the non-striker’s end.

4. Unfair movement by fielders

While there is no change in terms of what is considered unfair movement by fielders, there is a new penalty in place for those found breaching the law.

Any unfair and deliberate movement by the fielders while a bowler is running in to bowl will result in the batting side being awarded five penalty runs and the ball being declared a dead-ball. However, it is important to note that a fielder’s movement mid-delivery, in anticipation of the batter’s shot, is deemed legal.

5. Striker’s right to play the ball

A batter will have to have some part of his person or bat within the pitch while playing a shot. If the batter ventures beyond that, the delivery will be called a dead-ball. In case the batter is forced to leave the pitch due to the nature of the delivery, the umpire will signal no-ball and the batter will be awarded a free-hit on the next delivery.