Sikandar Raza leads the chart for the most number of sixes among batsmen at the end of the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2022.

The Zimbabwe all-rounder who scored 219 runs in the eight innings has hit 11 sixes at a batting average of 27.37. Kusal Mendis takes the second spot with 10 sixes to his credit as the Sri Lankan ended the tournament with 223 runs in eight innings.

Sikandar Raza leads the most sixes list in the T20 World Cup 2022 group stage. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie is third on the list with nine sixes from seven innings scoring 223 runs at an average of 21.85.

Defending champion Australia crashed out of the World Cup but Marcus Stoinis did set the stage on fire with his batting pyrotechnics. The Australian all-rounder occupies the fourth spot in the list with nine sixes from four innings scoring 126 runs at an average of 42.00.

South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw, who hit the first century of the T20 World Cup 2022 against Bangladesh and became the first South African to score a T20 World Cup hundred takes the fifth spot with nine sixes scoring 141 runs from four innings at an average of 35.25.

New Zealand, Pakistan, India and England made it to the semifinals but none of the teams’ players feature in the top-five list of most sixes.

India opener and vice-captain KL Rahul and middle-order dynamite Suryakumar Yadav with eight sixes each occupy the eighth and ninth spots respectively. The duo has a chance to break into the top-five, given the fact that India has got two more matches if it qualifies for the final.

Suryakumar, Kohli dominate most fours chart

On the most fours list at the end of the group stage, two Indians feature in the top-five list with Suryakumar occupying the top spot and former India skipper Virat Kohli taking the third spot.

Surya, with 225 runs from five innings has smashed 25 boundaries at an average of 75.00 and the boundary count is bound to rise when India takes on England in the semifinal at the Adelaide Oval.

Netherlands Max O’Dowd occupies the second spot with 22 boundaries from eight innings, scoring 242 runs at an average of 34.57.

Kohli is almost certain to take the second spot at the end of the semifinal as the modern-day great with 21 boundaries is third scoring 246 runs from five innings at an impressive average of 123.00.

Najmul Hossain Shanto stands fourth on the list with 20 hits to the fence ending the tournament with 180 runs from five innings at an average of 36.00.

Lorcan Tucker takes the fifth spot with 19 boundaries and the Irishman scored 204 runs from the seven innings he played at an average of 40.80.

In the semifinals, New Zealand will take on Pakistan in the first semifinal at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday while India will square off against England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.