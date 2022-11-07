T20 World Cup 2022: Top five batters with highest strike rate in Super 12 stage

Marcus Stoinis leads the best batting strike rate chart at a whopping 327.77 and that’s massive striking from The Hulk. With 126 runs from four innings, Stoinis’ best knock came against Sri Lanka in Perth where Australia was in a precarious position in a chase of 158 runs.

Walking in at No.5, Stoinis hammered a brilliant 18-ball 59 and registered the fastest T20I fifty for Australia in just 17 balls. His knock helped the defending champion get over the line in a tricky run chase and massively boosted Australia’s net run-rate. His knock was studded with six monstrous sixes and four boundaries.

Finn Allen of New Zealand is second on the list striking at 262.50 at an average of 42.00. Allen scored 91 runs from the four innings he played with a breathtaking 42 against Australia in Sydney.

The opener smashed a brilliant 16-ball 42 to give New Zealand a flying start. His knock was studded with five hits to the fence and three sixes and it came in a winning cause as New Zealand won the match by 89 runs.

Quinton de Kock takes the third spot with a strike rate of 261.11 at an average of 28.00. The South African wicket-keeper scored 124 runs in the five outings but his unbeaten 47 against Zimbabwe almost won the match for his side but the match ended in no result due to rain.

Batting first, Zimbabwe posted 79/5 overs in 9 overs. Chasing the total, de Kock was off the blocks in a flash hammering an unbeaten 47 off just 18 balls with eight hits to the fence and one six. However, both teams had to share points due to rain but the South Africa opener displayed his prowess with the bat.

Mohammad Haris of Pakistan follows Quinton de Kock and takes the fourth spot hitting the white ball at a strike of 254.54 at a batting average of 28. Haris exhibited his brilliance with the bat when he launched an attack during Pakistan’s must-win game against South Africa with an 11-ball 28.

Having lost Mohammad Rizwan early, Haris counterattacked with a cameo that comprised three sixes and two boundaries. Pakistan won the match via the D/L method.

Suryakumar Yadav, the N0.1 T20I batter in the world takes the fifth spot striking at 244.00. Surya has amassed 225 runs from the five matches in the group stage with 68 as his highest and the unbeaten 61 against Zimbabwe zoomed his strike rate to place him in the fifth position.

The middle-order batsman left Zimbabwe breathless with his batting pyrotechnics as he slammed a brilliant unbeaten 61 off 25 balls and his knock was studded with four boundaries and six boundaries at a strike rate of 244.00. His knock helped India post a mammoth total of 186/5 and the men in blue won the match by 71 runs.

Surya has already slammed three half-centuries and will look to continue his fine form in the semifinal against England at the Adelaide Oval.