T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after NEP vs SA: South Africa seals top spot, Nepal out of Super Eight reckoning

NEP vs SA: Here’s the updated Group D points table of the T20 World Cup after the match between Nepal and South Africa in Kingstown, St. Vincent.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 08:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa players celebrate after their win in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.
South Africa players celebrate after their win in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

South Africa players celebrate after their win in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP

Nepal suffered a one-run loss against South Africa in Kingstown, St. Vincent on Saturday, ending its chances of qualifying for the Super Eight phase.

Bangladesh, which has four points from three games, is the frontrunner to become the second team from its group to advance to Super 8.

Earlier, South Africa became the first team to qualify for the top eight. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka continued to remain bottom of the standings after its match against Nepal in Lauderhill, Florida was called off due to rain.

T20 World Cup Group D Points Table

Team Mat. Won Lost No Result Points NRR
1. South Africa (Q) 4 4 0 0 8 +0.470
2. Bangladesh 3 2 1 0 4 +0.478
3. Netherlands 3 1 2 0 2 -0.408
4. Nepal 3 0 2 1 1 -0.293
5. Sri Lanka 3 0 2 1 1 -0.777

(Updated after NEP vs SA on June 15)

