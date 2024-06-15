T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after NEP vs SA: South Africa seals top spot, Nepal out of Super Eight reckoning

Nepal suffered a one-run loss against South Africa in Kingstown, St. Vincent on Saturday, ending its chances of qualifying for the Super Eight phase.

Bangladesh, which has four points from three games, is the frontrunner to become the second team from its group to advance to Super 8.

Earlier, South Africa became the first team to qualify for the top eight. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka continued to remain bottom of the standings after its match against Nepal in Lauderhill, Florida was called off due to rain.

T20 World Cup Group D Points Table

Team Mat. Won Lost No Result Points NRR 1. South Africa (Q) 4 4 0 0 8 +0.470 2. Bangladesh 3 2 1 0 4 +0.478 3. Netherlands 3 1 2 0 2 -0.408 4. Nepal 3 0 2 1 1 -0.293 5. Sri Lanka 3 0 2 1 1 -0.777

(Updated after NEP vs SA on June 15)