T20 World Cup 2024 Group C Points Table Updated after NZ vs UGA: New Zealand thrashes Uganda for first win of tournament

Already eliminated New Zealand thrashed Uganda by nine wickets in Tarouba on Saturday to get its first win of T20 World Cup 2024.

New Zealand’s win was set up by a splendid bowling performance which bundled out Uganda for just 40 in the first innings.

West Indies and Afghanistan, who have already secured the Super Eight spots from Group C, will face off on June 18 in a game which will determines who will top the group.

Here’s the updated points table after the NZ vs UGA match:

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR 1. Afghanistan 3 3 0 6 +4.140 2. West Indies 3 3 0 6 +2.596 3. New Zealand 3 1 2 2 -0.241 4. Uganda 4 1 3 2 -4.510 5. Papua New Guinea 3 0 3 0 -0.790

(Updated after NZ vs UGA match on June 15)