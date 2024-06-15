Already eliminated New Zealand thrashed Uganda by nine wickets in Tarouba on Saturday to get its first win of T20 World Cup 2024.
New Zealand’s win was set up by a splendid bowling performance which bundled out Uganda for just 40 in the first innings.
West Indies and Afghanistan, who have already secured the Super Eight spots from Group C, will face off on June 18 in a game which will determines who will top the group.
Here’s the updated points table after the NZ vs UGA match:
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1. Afghanistan
|3
|3
|0
|6
|+4.140
|2. West Indies
|3
|3
|0
|6
|+2.596
|3. New Zealand
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-0.241
|4. Uganda
|4
|1
|3
|2
|-4.510
|5. Papua New Guinea
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-0.790
(Updated after NZ vs UGA match on June 15)
Latest on Sportstar
- T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after NEP vs SA: South Africa seals top spot, Nepal out of Super Eight reckoning
- England’s Stones says he is fit for Euro 2024 after toe injury fears
- T20 World Cup 2024 Group C Points Table Updated after NZ vs UGA: New Zealand thrashes Uganda for first win of tournament
- NEP vs SA Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa 115/7 in 20 overs; Nepal loses by 1 run
- NZ vs UGA Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda 40 all out; New Zealand registers easy win
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE