MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024 Group C Points Table Updated after NZ vs UGA: New Zealand thrashes Uganda for first win of tournament

NZ vs UGA: Here’s the updated Group C points table of the T20 World Cup after the match between New Zealand vs Uganda.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 08:39 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s Tim Southee bowls as Uganda non-striking batsman Brian Masaba watches.
New Zealand’s Tim Southee bowls as Uganda non-striking batsman Brian Masaba watches. | Photo Credit: RAMON ESPINOSA/AP
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Tim Southee bowls as Uganda non-striking batsman Brian Masaba watches. | Photo Credit: RAMON ESPINOSA/AP

Already eliminated New Zealand thrashed Uganda by nine wickets in Tarouba on Saturday to get its first win of T20 World Cup 2024.

New Zealand’s win was set up by a splendid bowling performance which bundled out Uganda for just 40 in the first innings.

West Indies and Afghanistan, who have already secured the Super Eight spots from Group C, will face off on June 18 in a game which will determines who will top the group.

Here’s the updated points table after the NZ vs UGA match:

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1. Afghanistan 3 3 0 6 +4.140
2. West Indies 3 3 0 6 +2.596
3. New Zealand 3 1 2 2 -0.241
4. Uganda 4 1 3 2 -4.510
5. Papua New Guinea 3 0 3 0 -0.790

(Updated after NZ vs UGA match on June 15)

Related Topics

Afghanistan /

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

New Zealand /

Uganda

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after NEP vs SA: South Africa seals top spot, Nepal out of Super Eight reckoning
    Team Sportstar
  2. England’s Stones says he is fit for Euro 2024 after toe injury fears
    Reuters
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Group C Points Table Updated after NZ vs UGA: New Zealand thrashes Uganda for first win of tournament
    Team Sportstar
  4. NEP vs SA Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa 115/7 in 20 overs; Nepal loses by 1 run
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs UGA Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda 40 all out; New Zealand registers easy win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024 Group C Points Table Updated after NZ vs UGA: New Zealand thrashes Uganda for first win of tournament
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: Southee, Boult set up New Zealand’s demolition of Uganda
    Ayan Acharya
  3. T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after NEP vs SA: South Africa seals top spot, Nepal out of Super Eight reckoning
    Team Sportstar
  4. NEP vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Nepal suffers loss by solitary run against South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda registers second-lowest team total in T20 WC during match against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after NEP vs SA: South Africa seals top spot, Nepal out of Super Eight reckoning
    Team Sportstar
  2. England’s Stones says he is fit for Euro 2024 after toe injury fears
    Reuters
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Group C Points Table Updated after NZ vs UGA: New Zealand thrashes Uganda for first win of tournament
    Team Sportstar
  4. NEP vs SA Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa 115/7 in 20 overs; Nepal loses by 1 run
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs UGA Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda 40 all out; New Zealand registers easy win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment