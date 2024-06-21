South Africa beat England by seven runs to register its second consecutive win in the Super Eight phase of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Friday.
The Proteas registered their second win in the Super Eight stage, after beating United States of America in its previous match. England, on the other hand, lost its first game of this stage of the tournament. It had beaten West Indies by eight wickets on Thursday.
Here’s the updated points table after the ENG vs SA Super Eight match:
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1. South Africa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+0.625
|2. England
|2
|1
|1
|2
|+0.412
|3. USA
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.900
|4. West Indies
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-1.343
(Updated after ENG vs SA Super Eight Group 2 match on June 21)
Latest on Sportstar
- Euro 2024: Austria keeps round of 16 hopes after 3-1 win against Poland
- LIVE Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024 score and updates: NED v FRA; Mbappe left out of starting lineup
- Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024: Why is Mbappe wearing a black mask for NED v FRA Euros match?
- T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Group 2 Points Table Updated after ENG vs SA: South Africa on top after second consecutive win
- ENG vs SA Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Brook’s fifty in vain as South Africa beats England to stay unbeaten
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE