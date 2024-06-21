MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Group 2 Points Table Updated after ENG vs SA: South Africa on top after second consecutive win

ENG vs SA: Here’s the updated Super Eight Group 2 points table of the T20 World Cup 2024 after the match between England and South Africa.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 23:34 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Quinton de Kock plays a shot.
South Africa's Quinton de Kock plays a shot. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock plays a shot. | Photo Credit: PTI

South Africa beat England by seven runs to register its second consecutive win in the Super Eight phase of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Friday.

The Proteas registered their second win in the Super Eight stage, after beating United States of America in its previous match. England, on the other hand, lost its first game of this stage of the tournament. It had beaten West Indies by eight wickets on Thursday.

Here’s the updated points table after the ENG vs SA Super Eight match:

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1. South Africa 2 2 0 4 +0.625
2. England 2 1 1 2 +0.412
3. USA 1 0 1 0 -0.900
4. West Indies 1 0 1 0 -1.343

(Updated after ENG vs SA Super Eight Group 2 match on June 21)

