T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Group 2 Points Table Updated after ENG vs SA: South Africa on top after second consecutive win

South Africa beat England by seven runs to register its second consecutive win in the Super Eight phase of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Friday.

The Proteas registered their second win in the Super Eight stage, after beating United States of America in its previous match. England, on the other hand, lost its first game of this stage of the tournament. It had beaten West Indies by eight wickets on Thursday.

Here’s the updated points table after the ENG vs SA Super Eight match:

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR 1. South Africa 2 2 0 4 +0.625 2. England 2 1 1 2 +0.412 3. USA 1 0 1 0 -0.900 4. West Indies 1 0 1 0 -1.343

(Updated after ENG vs SA Super Eight Group 2 match on June 21)