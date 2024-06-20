T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 2 Points Table Updated after WI vs ENG: England goes top after comfortable win over West Indies

England overpowered West Indies by eight wickets in St. Lucia on Thursday to climb to the top of Group 2 of the Super Eights in T20 World Cup 2024.

Opener Phil Salt led the chase for England with a 47-ball 87, with skipper Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow pitching in with solid knocks.

South Africa is second in the standings after a close win against USA on Wednesday.

Here’s the updated points table after the WI vs ENG Super Eight match:

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR 1. England 1 1 0 2 +1.343 2. South Africa 1 1 0 2 +0.900 3. USA 1 0 1 0 -0.900 4. West Indies 1 0 1 0 -1.343

(Updated after WI vs ENG match on June 20)