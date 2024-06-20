T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 2 Points Table Updated after WI vs ENG: England goes top after comfortable win over West Indies

England overpowered West Indies by eight wickets in St. Lucia on Thursday to climb to the top of Group 2 of the Super Eights in T20 World Cup 2024.
Opener Phil Salt led the chase for England with a 47-ball 87, with skipper Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow pitching in with solid knocks.
South Africa is second in the standings after a close win against USA on Wednesday.
Here’s the updated points table after the WI vs ENG Super Eight match:
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1. England
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+1.343
|2. South Africa
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+0.900
|3. USA
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.900
|4. West Indies
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-1.343
(Updated after WI vs ENG match on June 20)
