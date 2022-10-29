T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup semifinal scenarios: What New Zealand’s win vs Sri Lanka means for England, Australia

England remains second in the Group 1 standing thanks to its +0.239 net run rate, ahead of Ireland and Australia, both of whom also have three points.

Team Sportstar
29 October, 2022 16:57 IST
Australia and England split a point each after their Group 1 match at the T20 World Cup the MCG was washed out.

New Zealand took a step closer to the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinals with a 65-run win over Sri Lanka in Sydney on Saturday.

New Zealand, meanwhile, can afford to lose to England and still qualify if it can beat Ireland in its other two games.

If England beats New Zealand, it will have the advantage of playing last in the final round of matches, meaning it will know what it needs in terms of net run rate to qualify.

Meanwhile, as far as Australia goes, two large margins of victory against Ireland and Afghanistan, should be enough to send the host through.

