MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Taskin Ahmed on missing team bus for India match: ‘Not as if they didn’t pick me because I arrived late’

Taskin made his way back into the playing XI for Bangladesh’s next game, against Afghanistan on June 24.

Published : Jul 03, 2024 11:42 IST , Dhaka - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Taskin Ahmed celebrates the dismissal of Heinrich Klaasen during Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2024 match against South Africa.
Taskin Ahmed celebrates the dismissal of Heinrich Klaasen during Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2024 match against South Africa. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Taskin Ahmed celebrates the dismissal of Heinrich Klaasen during Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2024 match against South Africa. | Photo Credit: AP

Bangladesh allegedly dropped vice-captain Taskin Ahmed from the crucial Super Eights clash against India at the T20 World Cup as he overslept and missed the team bus, a claim the pacer refuted, stating it was for team combination reasons.

Bangladesh lost the game, held on June 22 in North Sound, Antigua by 50 runs with the Tigers making only one change, replacing Taskin with Jaker Ali.

“I was a little late, but I reached at the ground before the toss,” Taskin said.

“I arrived at the ground around 30-40 minutes before the toss. I missed the team bus. The bus left the hotel at 8.35am. I left for the ground at 8.43am. I almost reached the ground with the bus. It is not as if they didn’t pick me because I arrived late. I wasn’t going to play anyway,” he added.

Taskin made his way back into the playing XI for Bangladesh’s next game, against Afghanistan on June 24.

Although Taskin apologised for his actions, veteran all-rounder and former captain Shakib Al Hasan said the pacer’s late arrival made it “difficult” for him to be selected.

“The bus usually leaves at a certain time. It is the rule that the team bus doesn’t wait for anyone,” Shakib told reporters on Tuesday.

“If by chance someone misses the bus, they can arrive in the managers’ car or a taxi. West Indies is a difficult place for transport. He arrived 5-10 minutes before the toss, so naturally it was difficult for the team management to select him.

“It was also a difficult situation for the player. Taskin apologised to the team, and everyone took it very normally. It was an unintentional mistake. It ended there.”

According to the report, there was no fine levied on Taskin for the incident.

When questioned about the incident, Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan, said, “When I saw that Taskin wasn’t in the XI, I called (team manager) Rabeed (Imam), who told me that Taskin missed the team bus,” Hassan said. “But (Rabeed said that) he is now in the field, he arrived a bit late. I will read the report from the concerned department.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Taskin Ahmed /

T20 World Cup 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Taskin Ahmed on missing team bus for India match: ‘Not as if they didn’t pick me because I arrived late’
    PTI
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Day 2 Highlights: Djokovic, Swiatek move to second round; Rublev, Vondrousova knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Who will Brazil play next in the quarterfinals?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Complete quarterfinals schedule, teams, date, time, venues
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Which teams have qualified for the quarterfinals?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. Taskin Ahmed on missing team bus for India match: ‘Not as if they didn’t pick me because I arrived late’
    PTI
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies
    Ayan Acharya
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Rahul Dravid reveals how Rohit Sharma stopped him from quitting after ODI WC final heartbreak
    PTI
  4. Rohit Sharma after T20 World Cup 2024 triumph: Lot of time for me to sleep, for now I want live every second of this win
    PTI
  5. Who after Rohit Sharma? A look at top contenders for Indian T20I captaincy after T20 World Cup 2024 win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Taskin Ahmed on missing team bus for India match: ‘Not as if they didn’t pick me because I arrived late’
    PTI
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Day 2 Highlights: Djokovic, Swiatek move to second round; Rublev, Vondrousova knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Who will Brazil play next in the quarterfinals?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Complete quarterfinals schedule, teams, date, time, venues
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Which teams have qualified for the quarterfinals?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment