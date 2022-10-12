T20 World Cup

India at T20 World Cup 2022: Schedule, squad updates and match timings in IST

India’s matches at T20 World Cup 2022: Here’s Rohit Sharma-led India’s complete schedule for the upcoming T20 WC in Australia.

Team Sportstar
12 October, 2022 13:22 IST
Rohit Sharma’s Team India will begin its 2022 T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan at the MCG

Rohit Sharma’s Team India will begin its 2022 T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan at the MCG | Photo Credit: AFP

Rohit Sharma’s Team India will begin its 2022 T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan at the MCG in Melbourne on October 23.

India comes into this tournament on the back of successive T20I series wins against Australia and South Africa at home. India had crashed out of the group stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup held in the UAE.

India has won the T20 World Cup once, when it beat Pakistan in the final of the inaugural edition in Johannesburg in 2007.

Below is India’s 2022 T20 World Cup schedule and squad.

India vs Pakistan: 23rd October, Sunday at 1:30 PM IST

India vs A2 : 27th October, Thursday at 12:30 PM IST

India vs South Africa: 30th October, Sunday at 4:30 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh: 2nd November, Wednesday at 1:30 PM IST

India vs B1: 6th November, Sunday at 1:30 PM IST

India squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022
Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.
Standbys: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar

