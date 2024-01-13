MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian grinds on after putting behind ‘reported action’ drama and IPL snub

After being reported during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Uttarakhand, a technical error during his biomechanics testing has resulted in him being neither cleared nor barred from bowling.

Published : Jan 13, 2024 19:48 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Mumbai bowler Tanush Kotian, who took 5 wickets, in action during the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Hyderabad and Mumbai at MCA Ground in BKC.
Mumbai bowler Tanush Kotian, who took 5 wickets, in action during the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Hyderabad and Mumbai at MCA Ground in BKC. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai bowler Tanush Kotian, who took 5 wickets, in action during the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Hyderabad and Mumbai at MCA Ground in BKC. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

Having starred in Mumbai’s triumphant Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign in 2022-23 with an all-round performance, Tanush Kotian was expecting the paddle to be raised in the IPL Auction ahead of the 2023 edition.

Instead, he was taken aback after it was informed to the franchises that his off-spin action has been found to be dubious. Since then, the franchises have stayed away from touching the lanky off-spinner-batter.

ALSO READ: Shivam Dube eyes T20 World Cup, but stays focused on present challenges

But that hasn’t deterred him from continuing to toil across formats. Kotian bailed Mumbai out of trouble yet again with a solid fifty against Andhra – his second consecutive half-century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

The 25-year-old stressed he has managed to leave the ‘reported action’ saga behind him. “I have interacted with many coaches and seniors and all of them have told me there’s absolutely nothing wrong with my action,” Kotian said after the second day’s play against Andhra at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy.

“I have made absolutely no change to my action. I did feel for a while that the incident has pulled me back a step or two. It happens. Sometimes you go through a rough patch but if you keep working hard and keep performing, I am sure you are rewarded at some point.”

Kotian claimed that he has not seen a clip of a particular delivery for which he was reported by the match referee during Mumbai’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Uttarakhand. A technical error during his biomechanics testing at the facility in Chennai has resulted in him being neither cleared nor barred from bowling.

“I have bowled in every single match I have played since then,” he said.

Over the last three seasons, Kotian has been Mumbai’s Man Friday on numerous occasions, especially with the bat at No. 8. But he stressed that he is “primarily an off-spinner” who takes his batting “very seriously”.

An IPL contract notwithstanding, Mumbai will be hoping for him to continue to deliver in both the departments to end its eight-year title drought in the Ranji Trophy.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Mumbai /

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL LIVE Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers 35-29 Puneri Paltan: Arjun Deshwal helps Panthers get two all-outs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian grinds on after putting behind ‘reported action’ drama and IPL snub
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Spanish officials ‘very tired’ of Barca referee scandal case
    AFP
  4. Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Head-to-head record, stats
    Team Sportstar
  5. The practice of wicket-keeping with eyes closed: TN’s Jagadeesan shows the way
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. The practice of wicket-keeping with eyes closed: TN’s Jagadeesan shows the way
    Santadeep Dey
  2. Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian grinds on after putting behind ‘reported action’ drama and IPL snub
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Sri Lanka needs fielding lift for T20 World Cup: Hasaranga
    AFP
  4. Yuvraj says India needs to handle pressure to win major titles; hints at taking up mentoring role in future
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Crisis man Sachin Baby’s century puts Kerala in command against Assam
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL LIVE Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers 35-29 Puneri Paltan: Arjun Deshwal helps Panthers get two all-outs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian grinds on after putting behind ‘reported action’ drama and IPL snub
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Spanish officials ‘very tired’ of Barca referee scandal case
    AFP
  4. Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Head-to-head record, stats
    Team Sportstar
  5. The practice of wicket-keeping with eyes closed: TN’s Jagadeesan shows the way
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment