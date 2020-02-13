Cricket Cricket Eat, sleep, rehab, repeat: Dhawan, Ishant, Pandya spice up NCA recovery stint Why should the boys in New Zealand have all the fun? Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya show how to have blast, even when out with an injury IANS BENGALURU 13 February, 2020 22:07 IST Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Ishant Sharma did not allow their injuries to come in the way of having fun during their rehab at NCA, Bengaluru. - Instagram IANS BENGALURU 13 February, 2020 22:07 IST Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday posted a video of him and fellow national team players Hardik Pandya and Ishant Sharma dancing to the beats of a popular Bollywood song while undergoing rehabilitation for their respective injuries at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.“Who said rehab is boring??? Yahaan ke hum sikander,” wrote Dhawan with the video posted on his Instagram handle. Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed, who is out of the team with a fractured wrist, commented on it: “One more person gonna join you soon.” View this post on Instagram Who said rehab is boring? Yahaan ke hum sikander! @hardikpandya93 @ishant.sharma29 A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Feb 12, 2020 at 10:06pm PST READ: Whitewash detox: Indian Test team's day out at Blue Springs Waterfront Dhawan is recovering from a shoulder injury he had suffered during Australia’s ODI tour of India in January. Chances of Ishant participating in the upcoming Test series in New Zealand has all but diminished after he suffered a Grade 3 tear on his right ankle while playing for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. He has been named in the Test squad subject to fitness and will undergo a fitness test on Saturday.Pandya was expected to make his comeback to the Indian team after a lengthy injury layoff during the New Zealand tour, but which has since been delayed. After a checkup in the United Kingdom, Pandya is at the NCA where he has started bowling again.Speaking to IANS, an NCA source in the know of developments said that Pandya has started working on his bowling at the academy and should be available for selection soon. “He is back from the UK after a routine check-up and has also started bowling from this week. He should be available for selection soon. Can look at him with an eye on the South Africa series as you still have a month to go for the first ODI against the Proteas in Dharamsala,” the source said. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos