MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England ‘bewildered’ by umpire’s decision to ask injured Pope to field

Pope, who left the field on the opening day after having injured his shoulder during a diving effort while fielding, was declared fit enough to bat in his usual position at No.3 in England’s first innings after receiving treatment.

Published : Jul 01, 2023 12:21 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

PTI
England’s Ollie Pope walks off for medical attention after injuring his shoulder while fielding.
England’s Ollie Pope walks off for medical attention after injuring his shoulder while fielding. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s Ollie Pope walks off for medical attention after injuring his shoulder while fielding. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The on-field umpire’s decision to ask an injured Ollie Pope to field in Australia’s second innings during the ongoing second Ashes Test at Lord’s has left host England “bewildered”.

Pope, who left the field on the opening day after having injured his shoulder during a diving effort while fielding, was declared fit enough to bat in his usual position at No.3 in England’s first innings after receiving treatment.

He made 42 as England was all out for 325 in its first innings. Australia was 130 for two at Stumps on day three in its second innings, with a lead of 221.

On-field umpire Marais Erasmus then said Pope would have to field in Australia’s second innings or he would not be able to bat at No.3 later in the match, leaving the English dressing room irked.

Jaiswal and Gaikwad over Sarfaraz: Is IPL getting the better of domestic cricket in India’s Test team selection?

“He is sore but he should be OK to bat again tomorrow,” England’s spin-bowling coach Jeetan Patel was quoted as saying by the English media.

“We’re a bit bewildered by it all. We haven’t clarified yet with the officials as to why he was told he had to get back out there and field. It’s a pretty tough situation when you nearly bust your shoulder and you’re told it was an external (injury), is it still an external, we don’t know? He had to go back out there. It was always going to happen, isn’t it? He’s so committed to this team he was always going to fall on something, and now he’s back off the field icing his shoulder,” he added.

Pope, who has had two serious shoulder injuries in the past, landed heavily at mid-on which worsened the injury.

“It’s a bit confusing. We assume that he was told he had to be back out on the field or else we had to field with 10 men, and that made no sense to me,” Patel said.

“It’s a bit messy if I’m honest with you. We’re probably as frustrated as everyone else out there that saw what happened, and him, and he’s probably more angry at the situation than anything else.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Ollie Pope /

The Ashes 2023 /

Australia /

England /

Lord's

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England ‘bewildered’ by umpire’s decision to ask injured Pope to field
    PTI
  2. Dinesh Karthik available for selection for Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  3. The Ashes 2023: Lyon out of second Ashes Test with calf strain
    PTI
  4. TNPL: Shahrukh Khan relishes role as bowler for Lyca Kovai Kings
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal out of WTT Zagreb Contender
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Dinesh Karthik available for selection for Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vitality T20 Blast: Shaheen Afridi creates unique record as he picks up four wickets in first over
    Team Sportstar
  3. England ‘bewildered’ by umpire’s decision to ask injured Pope to field
    PTI
  4. Jaiswal and Gaikwad over Sarfaraz: Is IPL getting the better of domestic cricket in India’s Test team selection?
    V. S. Aravind
  5. Hosting World Cup matches and MPL are ‘crucial achievements’ for MCA, says Rohit Pawar
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England ‘bewildered’ by umpire’s decision to ask injured Pope to field
    PTI
  2. Dinesh Karthik available for selection for Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  3. The Ashes 2023: Lyon out of second Ashes Test with calf strain
    PTI
  4. TNPL: Shahrukh Khan relishes role as bowler for Lyca Kovai Kings
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal out of WTT Zagreb Contender
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment