Duleep Trophy 2023: North Zone secures semis spot with facile 511-run win against North East

North Zone defeated North East by 511 runs at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru to set-up a semi-final tie with South Zone in the 2023 Duleep Trophy.

North East were 58/3 at the end of day 3 after being set a 666 run target. Palzor and Nilesh Lamichaney gave a solid start on the final day but the once Lamichaney was dismissed, the wickets fell in heaps to give North Zone an easy win.

North Zone amassed 540 runs in the first innings thanks to a 150 from Nishant Sindhu and centuries from opener Dhruv Shorey and pacer Harshit Rana.

After bundling out North East for 134 in the first innings, North decided to bat again, scoring 259/6 thanks to half-centuries from Prabhsimran Singh, Ankit Kumar and captain Jayant Yadav, before setting the target for North East.

Pulkit Narang picked up four wickets in the final essay to seal the win.

More to follow...