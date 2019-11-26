Cricket Cricket The Hundred fixtures: Oval Invincibles hosts Welsh Fire in tournament opener The Hundred's inaugural fixture will be between Oval Invincibles and Welsh Fire next July and could feature Steve Smith, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow. The first contest of the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) new 100-ball competition will take place on July 17 at The Oval, it was announced on Tuesday.That match will see the Invincibles, whose squad features England internationals Roy, Sam Curran and Tom Curran, host Welsh Fire, which has Australians Smith and Mitchell Starc, as well as England duo Bairstow and Tom Banton.READ| The Hundred: All you need to knowOn Saturday July 18, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Aaron Finch might all feature when Manchester Originals entertains Northern Superchargers, while Birmingham Phoenix meets London Spirit at Edgbaston.Jofra Archer's Southern Brave's first fixture is against Welsh Fire in Cardiff on July 19, the same day Joe Root and Rashid Khan could debut for Trent Rockets against Birmingham.Each of the eight teams have eight league fixtures as they play their designated 'rivals' home and away and every other franchise once.The team that finishes top of the league will advance to the final, where it will meet the winner of a clash between the sides that finish second and third.Read | English cricket chiefs admit Hundred mistakesFull fixture listMen's The HundredFriday, 17 July, 2020 - Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire (Kia Oval)Saturday, 18 July, 2020 - Birmingham Phoenix v London Spirit (Edgbaston), 14:00 BSTSaturday, 18 July, 2020 - Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers (Emirates Old Trafford), 17:00 BSTSunday, 19 July, 2020 - Welsh Fire v Southern Brave (Sophia Gardens), 14:00 BSTSunday, 19 July, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix (Trent Bridge), 17:00 BSTMonday, 20 July, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles (Emerald Headingley)Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 - London Spiritv Trent Rockets (Lord's)Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 - Southern Brave v Manchester Originals (Ageas Bowl)Thursday, 23 July, 2020 - London Spirit v Northern Superchargers (Lord's)Friday, 24 July, 2020 - Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave (Edgbaston)Saturday, 25 July, 2020 - Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals (Kia Oval), 14:00 BSTSaturday, 25 July, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire (Trent Bridge), 17:00 BSTSunday, 26 July, 2020 - Southern Brave v Oval Invincibles (Ageas Bowl), 14:00 BSTSunday, 26 July, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix (Emerald Headingley), 17:00 BSTMonday, 27 July, 2020 - Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets (Emirates Old Trafford)Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 - Welsh Fire v Birmingham Phoenix (Sophia Gardens)Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 - Oval Invincibles v London Spirit (Kia Oval)Thursday, 30 July, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave (Emerald Headingley), 19:00 BSTFriday, 31 July, 2020 - Manchester Originals v London Spirit (Emirates Old Trafford), 19:00 BSTSaturday, 1 August, 2020 - Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers (Sophia Gardens), 19:00 BSTSunday, 2 August, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Oval Invincibles (Trent Bridge), 19:00 BSTMonday, 3 August, 2020 - Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals (Edgbaston) 19:00 BSTTuesday, 4 August, 2020 - Southern Brave v Trent Rockets (Ageas Bowl)Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals (Emerald Headingley)Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - London Spirit v Oval Invincibles (Lord's)Friday, 7 August, 2020 - Southern Brave v Welsh Fire (Ageas Bowl), 19:00 BSTSaturday, 8 August, 2020 - Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets (Edgbaston), 19:00 BSTSunday, 9 August, 2020 - Welsh Fire v London Spirit (Sophia Gardens), 19:00 BSTMonday, 10 August, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers (Trent Bridge), 19:00 BSTTuesday, 11 August, 2020 - Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix (Kia Oval), 19:00 BSTWednesday, 12 August, 2020 - London Spirit v Southern Brave (Lord's)Thursday, 13 August, 2020 - Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire (Emirates Old Trafford)Saturday, 15 August, Finals day, venue tbcWomen's The HundredWednesday, 22 July, 2020 - Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals (Blackfinch New Road, Worcester)Thursday, 23 July, 2020 - London Spirit v Northern Superchargers (Lord's)Friday, 24 July, 2020 - Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave (Edgbaston)Friday, 24 July, 2020 - Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles (Sedbergh School)Saturday, 25 July, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire (Trent Bridge)Sunday, 26 July, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles (South Northumberland CC)Sunday, 26 July, 2020 - London Spirit v Southern Brave (The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford)Monday, 27 July, 2020 - Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets (Emirates Old Trafford)Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 - Welsh Fire v Birmingham Phoenix (Sophia Gardens)Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 - Oval Invincibles v London Spirit (Kia Oval)Thursday, 30 July, 2020 - Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers (The Brightside Ground, Bristol)Thursday, 30 July, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix (The Fischer County Ground, Grace Road, Leicester)Friday, 31 July, 2020 - Manchester Originals v London Spirit (Emirates Old Trafford)Friday, 31 July, 2020 - Southern Brave v Oval Invincibles (The 1st Central County Ground, Hove)Saturday, 1 August, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers (The Pattonair County Ground, Derby)Sunday, 2 August, 2020 - Welsh Fire v Southern Brave (The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)Sunday, 2 August, 2020 - Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix (The County Ground, Beckenham)Tuesday, 4 August, 2020 - Southern Brave v Trent Rockets (Ageas Bowl)Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals (Emerald Headingley)Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - London Spirit v Welsh Fire (The County Ground Northampton)Friday, 7 August, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Oval Invincibles (The Pattonair County Ground, Derby)Saturday, 8 August, 2020 - Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals (The Brightside Ground, Bristol)Sunday, 9 August, 2020 - Birmingham Phoenix v London Spirit (Blackfinch New Road, Worcester)Sunday, 9 August, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave (York CC)Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 - London Spirit v Trent Rockets (The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford)Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix (York CC)Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire (The County Ground, Beckenham)Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - Southern Brave vManchester Originals (The 1st Central County Ground, Hove)Friday, 14 August, 2020 - Finals day, venue tbc 