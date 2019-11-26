The Hundred fixtures: Oval Invincibles hosts Welsh Fire in tournament opener

The Hundred's inaugural fixture will be between Oval Invincibles and Welsh Fire next July and could feature Steve Smith, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow.

The first contest of the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) new 100-ball competition will take place on July 17 at The Oval, it was announced on Tuesday.

That match will see the Invincibles, whose squad features England internationals Roy, Sam Curran and Tom Curran, host Welsh Fire, which has Australians Smith and Mitchell Starc, as well as England duo Bairstow and Tom Banton.

On Saturday July 18, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Aaron Finch might all feature when Manchester Originals entertains Northern Superchargers, while Birmingham Phoenix meets London Spirit at Edgbaston.

Jofra Archer's Southern Brave's first fixture is against Welsh Fire in Cardiff on July 19, the same day Joe Root and Rashid Khan could debut for Trent Rockets against Birmingham.

Each of the eight teams have eight league fixtures as they play their designated 'rivals' home and away and every other franchise once.

The team that finishes top of the league will advance to the final, where it will meet the winner of a clash between the sides that finish second and third.

