The Hundred: Billings, Curran lead Invincibles to win over Originals

Sam Billings' 49 from 30 balls and two wickets apiece for Sam Curran (2 for 27) and Nathan Sowter (2 for 18) helped Oval Invincibles beat Manchester Originals by nine runs in the first men's game of the Hundred competition at the Oval on Thursday.

Billings was well-supported by Tom Curran, who made an unbeaten 29 in 18 balls, and Jason Roy, who scored 20 off 12 balls, as the host reached 145 for 8 in its allotted 100 deliveries. Fred Klassen was the pick of the bowlers for the Originals, taking 3 for 23 in 15 deliveries.

In reply, the Originals were reduced to 24 for 2 as Curran and Sunil Narine claimed both Phil Salt and captain Jos Buttler early.

Colin Munro contributed 26 runs in 22 balls and Carlos Brathwaite top-scored for the Originals, with a 29-ball 37, but it did not prove to be enough in the end.