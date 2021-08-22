Stirling stars as Southern Brave wins inaugural men's Hundred event

Southern Brave won the inaugural Hundred competition on Saturday, comfortably beating Birmingham Phoenix in the men's final at a packed Lord's.

After a month of thrills and spills in the new 100-ball format that has proved popular with the fans, the men's final was denied the thrilling climax it deserved.

Southern Brave scored 168-5 from their 100 balls with a bludgeoning 61 from Paul Stirling in 36 balls, while Ross Whiteley smashed 44 from 19 balls late on.

Phoenix never really got going in reply, however, after opener David Bedingham went for a duck and Will Smeed for two.

Liam Livingstone gave them some hope as he struck four sixes in a rapid-fire 46 but when he was run out it was a tall order for Phoenix who ended up on 136-5.