TNCA elections to take place on November 5

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association will have its elections for a new set of office bearers on Saturday. Though in recent times the TNCA is used to unanimous elections of its office bearers, this time there will be a contest for the posts of President, Assistant Secretary and Joint Secretary.

The current TNCA Vice-President Dr Ashok Sigamani is the overwhelming favourite to take over as the new President and faces off against S. Prabhu. Former Joint Secretary R.I. Palani is running uncontested to be the new Secretary of the TNCA.

Similarly, there will be contests for the post of Assistant Secretary where Dr R.N. Baba, who is the favourite will square off against Kalidas Vandayar while K. Shivakumar and DSK Reddy will compete for the post of Joint Secretary.

Sportstar has learnt that Prabhu, DSK Reddy and Kalidas Vandayar had approached the Madras High Court to stay the elections citing various allegations like a conflict of interest charge against Dr Baba, failure of the TNCA to implement Lodha Committee recommendations and procedural violations. However, those petitions were dismissed and the elections will go ahead as per schedule.

A source in the know of things said, “The court had ruled that they could not find any procedural violations and hence refused to intervene at this juncture. It has asked the TNCA to respond to the allegations made in two weeks. They have also spelt out that the election process can go ahead and that the electoral officer can announce the results subject to the orders of the court in the writ petition.”