TNPL 2021: Hariharan leads Dragons to five-wicket win over Warriors

An unbeaten 26-ball 41 from Mokit Hariharan helped Dindigul Dragons beat Trichy Warriors by five wickets in a Tamil Nadu Premier League match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

Captain C. Hari Nishaanth made 38 runs in 29 balls, putting on a 67-run opening wicket stand with S Arun, to lay the foundation for the Dragons’ win.

M. Poiyamozhi and Rahil Shah claimed two wickets apiece for Trichy Warriors. Earlier, Nidhish Rajagopal’s 45 helped the Warriors reach 145 for 5 in its allotted 20 overs. He was supported by Muhammad Khan, who made 26.

Gurjapneet Singh took 2 for 24 for the Dragons with the ball.

Warriors captain Rahil Shah later admitted his side failed to capitalise on the crucial moments in the game. “Probably the start to our innings was a bit slow. We took a little longer than normal and played too many dot balls (49 in all). That cost us and I thought we were 10-12 runs short of our par score. Plus in fielding we had a few misfields and 10-12 runs were lost there,” he said.